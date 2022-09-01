Broncos sign veteran cornerback to 53-man roster

Essang Bassey was waived to make room for Darius Phillips who played the previous 4 seasons with the Bengals.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos added much needed experience to their cornerback depth Thursday by signing Darius Phillips.

A 5th-round draft pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018, Phillips, 27, played 47 games over the past four seasons there.

Phillips was cut by the Las Vegas Raiders Tuesday.

Phillips is better on the outside than at nickel and outside is where the Broncos needed experience as their current No. 4 corner is fourth-round rookie Damarri Mathis and veteran Michael Ojemudia is on short-term (4 games) injured reserves with an elbow injury.

To make room for Phillips the Broncos waived nickel corner Essang Bassey. A regular nickel as a rookie in 2020, Bassey suffered a torn ACL at Kansas City late that season and missed most of last year. Bassey had an encouraging training camp and preseason.

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Locked On Broncos Podcast

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.