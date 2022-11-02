Dre'Mont Jones is AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Dre’Mont Jones has notched 31 tackles and 5.5 sacks so far this season.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos defensive end Dre'Mont Jones has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Jones had seven tackles, one sack and three tackles for losses in Sunday's 21-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Jones is the fourth defensive end in Broncos history to earn Defensive Player of the Week honors, joining Derek Wolfe (2015), Elvis Dumervil (2007) and Alfred Williams (1996).

Drafted by the Broncos in the third round (71st overall) in 2019, Jones is the second Bronco this season to be awarded Player of the Week honors after punter Corliss Waitman was named Special Teams Player of Week in Week 3.

Jones previously collected Defensive Player of the Week honors in 2019 following his performance against the Detroit Lions.

