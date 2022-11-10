Broncos' Justin Simmons is the Week 6 NFLPA Community MVP

The NFLPA will make a $10,000 contribution to Justin Simmons' charity or foundation of choice.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons was named the Week 6 NFLPA Community MVP.

Simmons and his wife, Taryn, held the second annual “An Evening with Justin Simmons” gala on Friday, Oct. 7, as they raised funds for the Justin Simmons Foundation and other local nonprofits.

At the event, Simmons also presented the Denver Public Schools Foundation, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver and Boys Hope Girls Hope of Colorado with checks for more than $10,000.

“My wife Taryn and I are honored to be named this week’s NFLPA Community MVP,” Simmons said. “Empowering and educating our youth has always been our passion. Thank you to all those who continue to support our vision. Let’s continue to be the difference!”

The National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) announced Friday that it will make a $10,000 contribution to Simmons' charity or foundation of choice.

Simmons will also become eligible for this year’s Alan Page Community Award, which is the highest honor that the NFLPA can bestow upon a player.

