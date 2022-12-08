5 keys to Broncos-Cowboys preseason game tonight

Avoid injuries to top players is always the top priority. No. 2 QB competition between Johnson and Rypien will be worth watching.

DENVER — Even with Russell Wilson and most of the Broncos’ starters not playing tonight in the preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys, there is still plenty of intrigue.

Hare are 5 keys to the game tonight at Empower Field at Mile High with kickoff at 7 p.m. and televised on Channel 20.

1. Stay healthy

After an intense, joint practice Thursday with the Cowboys at UCHealth Training Center, Hackett will diminish some of the injury risk by not playing most of his top players tonight. Still, there will be the collision sport that is football and the Broncos have already been hit with depth problems at receiver and running back during camp. With 5 roster cuts coming between Sunday and Monday, the Broncos can’t afford another injury at those two positions in particular.

2. Johnson vs. Rypien for No. 2 QB

Josh Johnson is the well-travelled, seldom-used veteran whose skill set continues to earn him employment. After throwing for a combined 621 yards and 5 touchdowns in his only two full games for two different teams last year, Johnson is getting his first legitimate chance in years to become a No. 2 quarterback. He will start against the Cowboys tonight.

Brett Rypien has primarily been the Broncos’ No. 3 quarterback the past three years and has been playing his best during training camp this year. It appears Rypien is well-suited for coach Nathaniel Hackett’s quick passing game.

Johnson has the edge as Wilson’s backup going into the game tonight, however all three preseason games will present the ultimate evaluation as to who will win the No. 2 spot.

3. Nate, Ejiro game-time play calling

It will be a baptism for both Hackett as an offensive play caller and game-manager head coach, and Ejiro Evero as defensive play caller. Even with reserves executing the plays, games can seem like they move 150 mph faster than practices so it will be a good test for both coaches.

4. Special teams for jobs

Even an eventual Hall of Fame running back like Terrell Davis initially drew notice by making a big hit on kickoff coverage his rookie season of 1995. Jonas Griffith was a special teamer for San Francisco last preseason and finished the year as a Broncos’ starting inside linebacker.

Broncos’ special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes has already stated he wants Brandon McManus to keep his kickoffs in play for evaluation purposes. Nearly every player tonight will have to do the job on special teams to earn one of the season-opening 53 roster spots. Remember, every year there is a T.D. or Griffith who is a special teamer today but a starter by season’s end.

5. Play like there’s no tomorrow

All 32 NFL teams must cut their rosters from 90 players to 85 by Tuesday. So for a player or two, this might be the last time they put on a football uniform.

