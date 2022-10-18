Broncos' special teams standout Aaron Patrick suffers season-ending ACL tear

The injury occurred Monday in OT as Patrick tried to hold up from blasting a media person on sideline.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Injuries continue to haunt the Broncos as special teams ace Aaron Patrick has suffered a torn ACL that will end his season.

Patrick had chased Los Angeles Chargers' punt returner DeAndre Carter out of bounds early in overtime of the Chargers' 19-16 win Monday night at SoFi Stadium. Patrick's momentum carried into the sidelines where he was about to collide with a media person. Patrick tried to hold up from knocking the person over and as he did, his left knee twisted awkwardly as his cleat got caught on a strip of carpet that was laid near the collision.

"I'm disturbed by how the injury occurred,'' said Patrick's agent Lamont Smith.

Patrick was signed off the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad in September 2021 has become a part-time outside linebacker and core special teamer for the Broncos the past two seasons.

