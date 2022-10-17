Wilson's hot hand gives Broncos 13-10 halftime lead against Chargers

Russell Wilson started 10 of 10, but Chargers took control of the game from there.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers figured out how to cool down Russell Wilson.

Don’t let him have the ball.

After the quarterback Wilson directed the Broncos to a 10-0 lead, the Chargers and their own talented quarterback Justin Herbert pretty much controlled the ball from there, tying the game 10-10 off back-to-back possessions that took up more than 14 minutes.

But the Chargers did leave Wilson 53 seconds before halftime and he used it to complete a 47 yard heave to KJ Hamler, the key play that led to a short Brandon McManus’ field goal and 13-10 lead at the intermission.

Wilson, coming off a rough game 11 days earlier in a 12-9 overtime loss to Indianpolis, was 12 of 17 for 173 yards and a touchdown at halftime.

Wilson could not have put together a better first quarter. He was 10 of 10, including consecutive completions of 37 yards off a scramble to Jerry Jeudy, then a pocket step up and a 39-yard floater to a wide open Greg Dulcich for a touchdown. It was Dulcich’s first NFL touchdown and it came in rookie tight end’s NFL debut. Earlier in the drive, Dulcich made his first catch, gaining 5 yards to convert a third-and-4.

A 4-point underdog, the Broncos were up 10-0 at the game’s first break as McManus nailed a 51-yard field goal to finish the first drive. McManus came through on the first NFL long snap delivered by Mitchell Fabroni, who was signed this week to replace the Broncos’ regular long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer, who suffered a fractured thumb in the previous game against Indianapolis.

But on the Chargers’ ensuing possession, the Denver D couldn’t get off the field. The Chargers converted four third downs (none longer than 5 yards) and kept the ball for 15 plays and 7 minutes, 40 seconds before Austin Ekeler was pushed into the end zone with a strong 6-yard carry.

Ekeler is a 2013 high school graduate of Eaton before playing four seasons at Western Colorado. The Chargers were within, 10-7.

At one point, the Chargers had converted 8 consecutive third downs, two on pass interference penalties called on Broncos’ rookie cornerback Damarri Mathis. Filling in for the injured Ronald Darby, the fifth-round Mathis needs help. He was called for three pass interference penalties in the first half, the first two for a combined 66 yards.

The Broncos have not been able to get a running game going. Melvin Gordon rushed for 8 yards on three carries in the first half and newcomer Latavius Murray had one carry for 8 yards.

Bronco Bits

Calvin Anderson started in place of the injured Garett Bolles at left tackle. Dalton Risner overcame a midweek back issue to continue starting at left guard. Quinn Meinerz returned from his hamstring injury and started at right guard for the first time since the season opener. Cam Fleming staved off Billy Turner to continue starting at right tackle.

However, as was the plan, Turner was brought in for a couple series at right tackle while Fleming played a couple series at left tackle. Turner, out since undergoing left knee surgery in February, entered the game for the first time this season on the Broncos’ third possession. …

Justin Simmons was back as the starting safety after missing the previous four games with a quad injury. …

Dulcich made his NFL debut after missing training camp, the preseason and the Broncos’ first five games with a hamstring injury. He had two catches for 44 yards and the touchdown at halftime.

PHOTOS | Broncos at Chargers 1/24

2/24

3/24

4/24

5/24

6/24

7/24

8/24

9/24

10/24

11/24

12/24

13/24

14/24

15/24

16/24

17/24

18/24

19/24

20/24

21/24

22/24

23/24

24/24 1 / 24

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.