Broncos reach contract agreement with 4th-round rookie Albert Okwuegbunam

Drew Lock's college teammate will get $749,040 signing bonus.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have reached agreement with their fourth-round rookie tight end Albert Okwuegbunam on a four-year contract that includes a $749,040 signing bonus, a source told 9NEWS.

Okwuegbunam was the favorite red-zone target of Broncos’ quarterback Drew Lock when both were playing at the University of Missouri in 2017-18.

Okwuegbunam had 11 touchdown catches off 29 receptions as a freshman in 2017 – Lock’s junior year. The man known as Albert O had 43 catches and 6 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2018.

As the No. 118 overall draft choice in late-April, the 6-foot-5, 258-pound Okwuegbunam will get a four-year contract worth $4,044,040. He joins third-round cornerback Michael Ojemudia as the Broncos' two draft picks who have contract agreements. Rookies are to report for COVID-19 testing Thursday.

