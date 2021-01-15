Broncos linebacker Von Miller under criminal investigation

A Parker Police spokesman confirmed Von Miller is under investigation but would not comment on what type of charges.

PARKER, Colo. — Denver Broncos star pass rusher Von Miller is under criminal investigation by the Parker Police Department.

Josh Hans, a spokesman for the Parker Police Department, confirmed that an investigation involving Miller is under way.

He said if it is determined that a crime was committed, it will be turned over to the district attorney for a charging decision.

“We’re not commenting on the nature of the allegations,” Hans said. “We haven’t completed the investigation.”

