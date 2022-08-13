Josh Johnson, Denver D lift Broncos to 17-0 fourth quarter lead against Cowboys

Veteran QB threw touchdown passes to Seth Williams and Kendall Hinton. Denver's No. 2 defense limited No. 2 Dallas offense to 129 yards in first half.

DENVER — It was a bunch of second-stringers who played but new first-team owners who were introduced to the Broncos’ fans in the first quarter.

Broncos Country is obviously starved for success. In new owners Greg and Carrie Penner, Bronco fans showed their appreciation and belief of better days ahead by delivering a loud ovation.

Better days are here again as thanks to a strong performance by second-string quarterback Josh Johnson and first-year defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, the Broncos were leading the Dallas Cowboys, 17-0 early in the fourth quarter of their preseason opener Saturday at Empower Field at Mile High.

"It was just great to see guys do what we've been practicing,'' Nathaniel Hackett in his head coaching preseason debut said to 9NEWS reporter Rod Mackey at halftime. "It's not too big for them. They're just going to go out there and execute and Josh has been great with his feet, getting the ball out on time and I appreciate that.''

On a hot August night, there were 64,541 fans in the house while another 11,935 paid customers decided to wait for the regular season. Johnson, a 36-year-old journeyman playing for his 17th professional team, threw second quarter touchdown passes to Seth Williams and Kendall Hinton while Russell Wilson and the Broncos’ starters applauded from the sidelines.

Brandon McManus, after getting a do-over on a 57-yard field goal miss, got to kick again from 52 yards after the Cowboys jumped offsides, and this time he made it on the final play of the first half.

The game started slowly as the highlight of the first quarter was 9NEWS sports anchor Rod Mackey interviewing the Penners – two of the six people in the Broncos’ new ownership group -- on the sidelines. The Penners were then introduced to the crowd, who gave them a rousing ovation.

As for the play on the field, the opening 15 minutes was ugly for both sides and costly for the Broncos as inside linebacker Jonas Griffith – one of four Denver starters to play in the exhibition – suffered a serious elbow injury on the second play of the game. Griffith was in considerable pain as he lay on the field.

The Broncos did get an 18-yard punt return in the first quarter from rookie Montrell Washington and an interception by safety P.J. Locke that gave Johnson and the offense a short field to start the second quarter.

Johnson, who started slowly, threw a beautiful deep ball down the left sideline that Brandon Johnson – son of former Rockies and Marlins’ catcher Charles Johnson – juggled but gathered for a 40-yard completion, setting up first and goal at the 5. Two runs by Arvada’s Max Borghi and a personal foul on the Cowboys’ Dante Fowler set up first and goal at the half-yard line.

From an inside set, receiver Seth Williams ran an out and Josh Johnson floated it perfectly for a touchdown.

Johnson later floated a beautiful 24-yard touchdown pass down the left sideline again, this time to Kendall Hinton, who went airborne to make the catch.

After starting 0 of 3, Johnson completed 16 of his next 20 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns. Brett Rypien is expected to quarterback the second half.

