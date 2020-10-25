Chiefs score big without Mahomes to lead Broncos, 27-9 in third quarter

A 50-yard pick six by Sorenson and 102-yard kickoff return by Pringle give Chiefs 14 points while Mahomes was watching in cold, snowy conditions.

DENVER — Patrick Mahomes doesn’t need any help.

He was an NFL and Super Bowl MVP through the first two full seasons into his career and he started his third year with a contract that averages $45 million a year – and he’s worth every cent.

Yet, the incredible Mahomes was watching from the sideline for most of the second quarter when his Kansas City Chiefs scored 14 points without him.

Chiefs safety Daniel Sorenson stepped in front of a lazy Drew Lock pass intended for Noah Fant and returned the pick 50 yards for six. And then the Chiefs’ Byron Pringle returned a kickoff 102 yards for a touchdown.

The Chiefs were up at halftime, 24-9, on a frigid, late-October Sunday afternoon at Empower Field at Mile High.

A limited crowd of 5,700 showed up to see if the Broncos could snap their 9-game losing streak against the four-time defending AFC West champion Chiefs.

With 30 minutes of game clock remaining, it seems unlikely.

Except for providing much needed relief from the state’s wildfires, Colorado’s weather Sunday wasn’t for the feint of heart. The game-time temperature was 14 degrees, which was accompanied by a light snow. Amid these conditions, Broncos head coach Vic Fangio made the unusual decision to receive the ball after the Chiefs lost the coin toss. NFL coaches almost always defer to the second half because it often works out that their team has the ball at the end of the first half, and again to start the second.

Then again, it’s not every day the Broncos go up against Mahomes and the high-powered Chiefs’ offense. The strategy didn’t work as the Broncos’ offense started with three-and-outs on their first two series, while Mahomes was efficient in directing a 68-yard touchdown drive the first time he had the ball.

Mahomes had completions of 19 yards to Mecole Hardman and 11 yards to Tyreek Hill before running back Clyde Edwards-Hellaire broke at least two tackles on his way in for an 11-yard touchdown.

The Broncos then made their own break when inside linebacker Alexander Johnson stripped tight end Nick Keizer of the ball after a long gain. Denver had the ball at the Kansas City 37.

Momentum instantly changed. Lock rolled right and hit his new favorite receiver Tim Patrick for a 27-yard gain to the Chiefs’ 10. Lock eventually took it in a 2-yard, option keeper around right end, pointing his finger at Chiefs defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon on his way in.

Surprisingly, Brandon McManus, coming off back-to-back AFC Special Teams Player of the Week performances, missed the extra point.

The Chiefs answered with a nice drive until Bradley Chubb sacked Mahomes, leaving Kansas City to settle for a 40-yard Harrison Butker field goal. It stayed 10-6 until Lock telegraphed his pass to Fant in the flat, which the safety Sorenson read, stole and returned 50 yards for a pick six touchdown. It was 17-6 Chiefs.

A field goal drive set up by Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay led to a 43-yard field goal by McManus, but his kickoff was returned the other way by Pringle.

Mahomes was only 7 of 11 for 99 yards at the half, but he hasn't had to carry his team in this one. Lock was 11 of 20 for 132 yards. Lindsay had 79 yards on 9 carries but is likely out for the game with a concussion.

