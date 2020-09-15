Lock rallies for fourth quarter TD drive, Broncos lead Titans, 14-13 in fourth quarter

QB Drew Lock is playing well, but Gordon fumble set up easy touchdown for Titans. Broncos came away with 0 points following first-and-goal at 2 chance in first half.

DENVER — They are young, talented, relentless and maddening. And extremely beat up.

The Broncos showed glimpses of someday becoming a playoff-caliber team. But one costly fumble and a missed first-and-goal opportunity turned what could have been a 14-0 lead into a 7-7 halftime tie against the Tennessee Titans in the season opener for both teams Monday night at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Broncos were leading 14-13 with 9:08 left in the fourth quarter as both teams exchanged touchdowns in the fourth.

Tennessee, though, is hampered by a horrible kicking performance from veteran Stephen Gostkowski, the former Patriot, who has missed three field goals and an extra point.

Broncos kicker Brandon McManus has made both his extra points.

With the scored tied 7-7 midway through the third quarter, the Titans behind the patient, methodical play of quarterback Ryan Tannehill went 82 yards on 15 plays to take a 13-7 lead, Tannehill completed passes of 8, 7, 4, 13, 7, 5 and 1 yard for a touchdown to Jonnu Smith off fourth-and-goal.

Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski missed an extra point.

Broncos quarterback Drew Lock and running back Melvin Gordon III rallied the Broncos on the next drive. Lock went 4 of 4 for 46 yards on the drive while Gordon atoned for a critical early fumble with a 25-yard run and 1-yard touchdown run.

McManus extra point put the Broncos up 14-13.

Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans was ejected early in the game for throwing a punch at Broncos' tight end Jake Butt. The Broncos, though, lost cornerback A.J. Bouye, whose shoulder popped out, and running back Phillip Lindsay to a foot injury. And they already started short-handed as No. 1 receiver Courtland Sutton didn't play because of a shoulder injury, rookie speedster KJ Hamler was out because of a hamstring and star linebacker Von Miller may be out for the season with an ankle injury.

It was an entertaining game for the viewing audience at home, with virtually zero audience at Empower Field, save 500 family and friends of coaches and players scattered in seats behind the Broncos’ bench.

During the playing of the National Anthem, 20 Broncos players and 12 Titans took a knee.

The Broncos put out a statement early in the first quarter: “The Broncos fully respect and support everyone’s right to advocate for positive change.

“Our entire organization has the deepest appreciate and gratitude for the flag, the military and first responders who keep us safe. We also understand the importance of bringing awareness to – and ending – police brutality, systemic racism and injustices towards the Black community.”

The Broncos had been listed as a favorite in this game until they lost Miller and Sutton. The oddsmakers shifted the listing the Broncos as a 3-point favorite to a 3-point underdog.

But the Broncos had an exciting young quarterback in Lock whose mobility was the difference in the Broncos touchdown drive late in the first quarter that put them up 7-0. He scrambled right for three completions to tight end Noah Fant, including on a 9-yard touchdown pass with 26 seconds left in the quarter. Lock was 4 of 4 passing on the drive and also converted a third-and-2 with a 3-yard run.

Denver’s defense, meanwhile, held the Titans’ offense scoreless for a fifth consecutive quarter. Tennessee's Tannehill had some nice roll out completions himself, but Vic Fangio mixed up his pressures and coverages enough to prevent the Titans from finishing drives. A missed 47-yard field goal by Stephen Gostkowski helped the Broncos keep their scoreless streak alive against Tennessee.

Denver shut out Tennessee last season, 16-0. That game was played before a crowd-filled Empower Field at Mile High. The game Monday was played almost exclusively before a late-night TV audience as the coronavirus kept the crowds away for week 1.

The scoreless streak was snapped no thanks to the Broncos’ offense. Gordon, the Broncos’ highly-paid free-agent running back acquisition, fumbled the ball away after catching a short Lock pass at his own 23. Tennessee’s Derrick Henry ran down close and Tannehill finished it off with a 1-yard scoring pass to MyCole Pruitt.

The Broncos came right back down the field on their next drive as Lock hit Fant for two more completions, including a 31-yarder. Fant had five receptions for 81 yards in the first half.

After Lindsay caught an 11-yard pass, the Broncos had first and goal at the 2. They turned it over on downs.

Lindsay was upended after a 1-yard gain. Lock overthrew a wide open Nick Vannett on a cross-field pass to the end zone. On third down, Gordon got close to the goal line but was stopped short. On fourth down, a shovel pass from Lock to Jake Butt was stuffed for a 1-yard loss.

The Titans then got out of the hole when Tannehill hit Corey Davis across the middle for 23 yards. Davis was covered one-on-one by safety Justin Simmons, but he had catches for 16, 20 and 23 yards in the first half. The Titans marched down the field while the Broncos lost their No. 1 cornerback A.J. Bouye to a shoulder injury late.

But as the Titans were about to take the lead with seconds left, Shelby Harris blocked Gostkowski’s short field goal attempt.

Lock was 14 of 17 for 142 yards and a touchdown in the first half. With 4 minutes left in the game, Lock was 21 of 28 for 192 yards. The Denver D, meanwhile, held Tennessee's powerful running back Derrick Henry, the NFL's defending rushing champion, to 89 yards on 27 carries.

