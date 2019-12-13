In the latest episode of Klis' Mike Drop our Broncos insider Mike Klis discusses the new energy around the Broncos, has a 1-on-1 chat with the versatile Will Parks and looks ahead to Drew Lock's homecoming and Denver's tough test in Kansas City on Sunday.

Klis' Mike Drop will have a new episode each Friday as Mike briefly looks back on the week that was, offers insight only he can provide, exclusive player interviews and a preview of the game ahead.

Find episodes on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and PodBean!

>> Press play below to listen!

RELATED: Broncos hold "futures" work out for punter Shane Tripucka — grandson of Ring of Fame quarterback

RELATED: Justin Simmons named Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee

Want more sports podcasts from 9NEWS? Check out From the Cheap Seats, a fan-centered podcast all about the Colorado Avalanche. Find episodes on your favorite podcast app.

RELATED: 9NEWS has Broncos and Avs podcasts, here's how to listen

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports