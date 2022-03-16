Wilson about to hold throwing sessions with his new Broncos receivers: 'This team is ready to win a championship'

The former Seattle QB brought his trademark optimism to his Broncos introductory press conference Wednesday.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — There were so many people following Russell Wilson around for his big day at Broncos headquarters.

His famous wife Ciara was there seated in the front row. His three kids were there squirming. Mom, brother and other relatives and friends were there. His agent, Mark Rodgers. His wife’s bodyguards. The media. His new general manager George Paton, head coach Nathaniel Hackett, five of his new teammates including receivers KJ Hamler and Tim Patrick and star safety Justin Simmons.

And yet through it all Wilson, the Broncos’ new quarterback and a megastar in his own right was singular focused.

At his introductory press conference Wednesday afternoon in the Broncos’ team meeting auditorium, he began with a lengthy introduction about himself, thanking all the people that helped bring him here by way of 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. He did so much homework on the Broncos, he watched their preseason games. That way, he was able to see some of the young players who didn’t play much during the regular season.

Who is this guy, Peyton Manning?

And in an exclusive interview with 9NEWS, Wilson revealed he’s going to start throwing to his new receivers soon.

“The next step is getting in the playbook, mastering that,’’ he said. “We’re super excited about that. And really the biggest thing is getting with the guys and throwing. We have a whole plan set out. We’re throwing here coming up in a couple days. We’re going to spend some time together throwing. Not necessarily here in Denver. It may be some snow on the ground so it might be a little tougher to do. We’ll do it out West (at his workout facility in the San Diego area) and we’re going to have some fun.”

PHOTOS | Russell Wilson introduces as new Broncos QB 1/12

2/12

3/12

4/12

5/12

6/12

7/12

8/12

9/12

10/12

11/12

12/12 1 / 12

Peyton Manning, all right.

And like Peyton, Wilson brings the wording of a question around to the way he wants to answer it. But first, he stopped his interview with 9NEWS to tell one of his close acquaintances that she was walking in the background of the shot. The interview, taped for Overtime that 9NEWS viewers can watch at 10:35 Sunday night, was stopped for a few seconds and then carried on.

About his friendship with Peyton Manning.

“Once I figured out this was going to happen, I talked to Peyton a little bit about just the journey of him transitioning from the Colts to Denver and the Broncos and what that was for him and how it changed his career,’’ Wilson said. “Even for the better. Even though he had an amazing career he was able to do some special, special things. And do it with such class and humility. That’s what I’ve always admired about Peyton. So I’m excited to be in the same vicinity in terms of me being in Broncos Country.”

Wilson was reminded he’s the only guy in Broncos Country who hasn’t forgotten Super Bowl 48.

“I hear ya,’’ he said with a smile.

On that unseasonable warm, but miserable February evening in New Jersey for the final game of the 2013 season that was a disaster from the first snap, Wilson’s Seahawks annihilated Peyton and the Broncos, 43-8.

How has Wilson’s game evolved from the quarterback he was in that win nine years ago to the one the Broncos are getting now?

“I think the biggest thing is along the journey, you get better, you learn that much more about football,’’ Wilson said. “I think what was amazing about that game, for us, and for me personally, was you get to go against a guy like Peyton Manning and ever since I’ve really built that relationship and admired his greatness. And so for me along the way I want the next young star to admire and try to be great every day. I want to show that every day. I think it starts with the classroom, I think that starts with the practice field, it starts with the weight room and all the things we do together and the relationships that you bond. It’s about relationships. I’m really excited about that part.”

To shake Wilson’s hand is to come away feeling small. Wilson, in fact, has the largest hand-size at 10 ¼ inches among NFL starting quarterbacks. It came in handy during all those rainy games in Seattle – he made 9 Pro Bowls in 10 seasons -- and it should help during those cold, snowy, hot, beautiful fall Sundays in Denver.

“To have big hands it helps you throw the pigskin around, ‘The Duke,’’’ Wilson said, referring to an NFL football’s nickname, not John Elway’s moniker. “Let’s you throw it on the money. I’m excited. I’ve got some of the best receivers in the world catching the football and I’m excited about that.’’

Once the Seahawks decided to trade Wilson – their owner Jody Allen, head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider said it was Wilson’s decision to leave; he said it was mutual – the quarterback reportedly had 14 teams he could have chosen to waive his no-trade clause for. The Broncos were his choice.

"I came here for one reason -- and that's to win...Broncos Country, let's ride" 😎



Russell Wilson is ALL IN#9sports #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/ygC3FXfXoD — 9NEWS Sports Denver (@9NEWSSports) March 16, 2022

Why Denver?

“Why not?” he said with a smile, and no more.

Indeed, why not. But he was pressed for a more thorough explanation.

“No, I think the biggest reason when I say, ‘why not’ -- this is a great football team,’’ he said. “This team is ready to win a championship. And I hope I’m a part of the journey.”

Wait a minute, Russell. Hold on there. A “great” team? The Broncos are coming off five consecutive losing seasons; six without a postseason appearance. Wilson obviously saw something else.

“I see the talent,’’ he said. “I see the leadership in George Paton once I got to come here and just talk with him and also coach Hackett. I’m really looking forward to that process. And that process with us together is going to be really dangerous, I think. So I’m excited about it. I’m excited about the journey of it all. And ultimately, Broncos Country, these are some of the best fans in the world so I’m really excited about that journey, too.”

Wilson and his wife Ciara, who has had many big hits as a singer, have already been out in the Denver community, lifting the spirits of young people at Children’s Hospital of Colorado. Wilson is serious about using his platform as a football star to serve others.

“God’s given me a gift,’’ he said. “A gift of playing this game. And it’s really about serving and giving back. I’m one of 32 men in the world who get to do what I do. I’m really excited about it. And I’m excited to be able to have an impact in this community. Obviously, I was able to have a major impact in Seattle but to also have a major impact here, that’s a blessing. To know that I grew up in Virginia. And then I went to NC State. And then I went to Wisconsin and then Seattle and now I’m here.

“And I’m really looking forward to hopefully ending my career here in Denver and hopefully that will include winning a lot of Super Bowls and doing a lot of special things.’’

And then Wilson turned to the 9NEWS camera and gave viewers a final message.

“Go Broncos and let’s ride,’’ he said.

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.