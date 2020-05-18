x
On this day in sports: Floyd Little signs with Denver Broncos

The future Hall of Fame running back put pen to paper with the Broncos on May 17, 1967.

DENVER — Floyd Little was known as "The Franchise." 

On May 17, 1967, Little became the first first-round draft pick to sign with the AFL's Denver Broncos. Three years later, Little became the franchise's first ever back to rush for more than 1,000 yards in a season. 

Little finished his career with more than 12,000 all-purpose yards, 54 touchdowns and played all nine of his professional season with the Broncos.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010. 

