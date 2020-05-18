On this day in sports: Floyd Little signs with Denver Broncos

DENVER — Floyd Little was known as "The Franchise."
On May 17, 1967, Little became the first first-round draft pick to sign with the AFL's Denver Broncos. Three years later, Little became the franchise's first ever back to rush for more than 1,000 yards in a season.
Little finished his career with more than 12,000 all-purpose yards, 54 touchdowns and played all nine of his professional season with the Broncos.
He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010.
Watch the video above to take a trip down memory lane and catch the story on 9NEWS at 9:00 and 10:00 p.m. tonight!