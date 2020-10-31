With no new positive tests, Broncos return to practice Saturday

Demar Dotson and Austin Schlottmann can play Sunday vs. Chargers after linemen were cleared from high-risk contact.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — All clear.

A league source told 9NEWS the NFL medical team’s final analysis of Broncos’ contact tracing revealed the team had zero players and coaches who would have been classified as high-risk close contacts – a distinction that would have meant a five-day quarantine.

This means Broncos starting right tackle Demar Dotson and backup guard-center Austin Schlottmann can return to practice today and play Sunday afternoon when Denver hosts the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High.

With zero new positive tests, the Broncos will return to practice Saturday morning at UCHealth Training Center.

This news brings a sigh of relief to both the league and the Broncos, while also reinforcing the intensive protocol programs works. The coronavirus has spiked around the world in recent weeks.

The metro Denver area and the Broncos were not immune.

Running backs coach Curtis Modkins tested positive two weeks ago. At that point, the league had the Broncos enter its intensive protocols program. This involved the added precautions of increased social distancing, no seating in the team cafeteria, more virtual meetings, and increased wearing of facial masks and shields.

Even after Modkins returned Monday after nine days of self-isolation, the Broncos voluntarily decided to stay in the ramped up intensive protocol program -- and it’s probably a good thing they did.

On Tuesday, the day after Modkins returned to team headquarter, offensive line coach Mike Munchak was placed in the COVID-19 protocol. The team did not reveal whether Munchak tested positive for the virus or was considered a high-risk close contact with another person who was infected.

Meanwhile, multiple Broncos’ staff employees at team headquarters have tested positive for the virus in recent weeks.

On Friday, head coach Vic Fangio postponed practice after it was learned starting right guard Graham Glasgow tested positive for COVID-19. Glasgow was immediately told to self-isolate at home, as were two of his teammates – Dotson and Schlottmann – who were deemed to be close contacts.

After reviewing the tracing data, Dotson and Schlottmann were determined not be high-risk close contacts.

Glasgow won’t play Sunday against the Chargers, and his status could also be in jeopardy when the Broncos travel to Atlanta to play the Falcons next week.

Schlottmann is the likely candidate to replace Glasgow at right guard.

