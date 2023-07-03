Avalanche re-sign 4 players, add 7 new players to roster

The Avs are making moves at the start of free agency to improve the roster for another Stanley Cup playoff run.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche are rebuilding their roster for the 2023-24 season.

The Denver hockey club has announced the signings of seven new players as well as the return of some fan favorites.

Justus Annunen, Bo Byram, Andrew Cogliano, and Jack Johnson all re-signed with the Avs over the weekend.

However, Erik Johnson and JT Compher are officially leaving the Avalanche.

Johnson, the longest-tenured athlete in Denver, signed with the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. Compher, one of the other longest-tenured Avs, signed with the Red Wings.

The Avalanche announced Monday that Kim Weiss and Kelsey Cline have been named guest coaches for the 2023-24 season as part of the NHL Coaches’ Association Diversity Guest Coach Program.

Weiss and Cline will serve as guest coaches for the Avalanche’s development camp, parts of training camp and periodically throughout the 2023-24 season.

Re-signed players

Justus Annunen

The Avalanche re-signed goaltender Justus Annunen to a one-year contract for the 2023-24 season.

Annunen, 23, posted a 22-10-8 record in 41 regular-season games with the Colorado Eagles last year.

Bowen Byram

The Avs signed defenseman Bowen Byram to a two-year contract through the 2024-25 season.

Byram, 22, recorded 24 points last season.

Andrew Cogliano

The Avalanche re-signed forward Andrew Cogliano to a one-year contract for the 2023-24 season.

Cogliano, 36, recorded 19 points this last season, his 16th in the NHL.

Jack Johnson

The Avalanche re-signed defenseman Jack Johnson to a one-year contract for the season.

Johnson, 36, was acquired in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on Feb. 26 and skated in 25 games with the Avalanche.

Signed players

Jack Ahcan

The Avalanche signed defenseman Jack Ahcan to a two-year contract through the 2024-25 season.

Ahcan, 26, recorded 36 points with Boston’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Providence Bruins, during the 2022-23 season.

Jonathan Drouin

The Avalanche signed forward Jonathan Drouin to a one-year contract for the 2023-24 campaign.

Drouin, 28, recorded 29 points for the Montreal Canadiens last season.

Arvid Holm

The Avs signed goaltender Arvid Holm to a one-year contract for the 2023-24 season.

Holm, 24, appeared in 35 games for the Manitoba Moose last season.

Corey Schueneman

The Avalanche signed defenseman Corey Schueneman to a one-year contract for the 2023-24 season.

Schueneman, 27, spent the majority of last season with the AHL’s Laval Rocket.

Riley Tufte

The Avalanche signed forward Riley Tufte to a one-year contract for the 2023-24 season.

Tufte, 25, spent the majority of last season with the AHL’s Texas Stars.

Chris Wagner

The Avalanche signed forward Chris Wagner to a one-year contract for the 2023-24 season.

Wagner, 27, spent the majority of last season with Boston’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Providence Bruins.

Miles Wood

The Avalanche signed forward Miles Wood to a six-year contract through the 2028-29 season.

Wood, 27, appeared in 76 games for the New Jersey Devils last season.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

Avalanche's Stanley Cup rally 1/15

2/15

3/15

4/15

5/15

6/15

7/15

8/15

9/15

10/15

11/15

12/15

13/15

14/15

15/15 1 / 15

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.