x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Colorado Avalanche

Avalanche landing in Denver after Stanley Cup victory

The Avalanche are back in Colorado as world champions toting an iconic sports trophy.

More Videos

DENVER — The champs are here!

The Colorado Avalanche return to Denver Monday afternoon with some new hardware.

The Avalanche will land at Denver International Airport (DIA) at 12:30 p.m. Monday, carrying the legendary Stanley Cup trophy as champions of the National Hockey League.

RELATED: Watch 9NEWS for free on ROKU, Apple TV, Fire TV 

The Avalanche captured the Stanley Cup with Game 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning Sunday night. It was the third championship for the Avalanche and the first since 2001.

The Avalanche have a busy week ahead as the City of Denver will honor the team will a parade and celebration rally on Thursday.

Related Articles

PHOTOS: Avalanche win Stanley Cup

1 / 10
AP
Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) holds the Stanley Cup after the Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Stanley Cup Final 2022

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

RELATED: Avs dent Stanley Cup during on-ice celebration

Paid Advertisement