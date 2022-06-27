Avalanche landing in Denver after Stanley Cup victory

DENVER — The champs are here!
The Colorado Avalanche return to Denver Monday afternoon with some new hardware.
The Avalanche will land at Denver International Airport (DIA) at 12:30 p.m. Monday, carrying the legendary Stanley Cup trophy as champions of the National Hockey League.
The Avalanche captured the Stanley Cup with Game 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning Sunday night. It was the third championship for the Avalanche and the first since 2001.
The Avalanche have a busy week ahead as the City of Denver will honor the team will a parade and celebration rally on Thursday.
PHOTOS: Avalanche win Stanley Cup
