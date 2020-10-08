Avalanche to play 4 straight day-games to begin 2020 playoffs

Colorado earned the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and will face the Arizona Coyotes in the fist round of the playoffs.

EDMONTON, Alberta — The Colorado Avalanche are one of the favorites to win the 2020 Stanley Cup.

That journey will begin on Wednesday afternoon in the NHL's bubble in Edmonton against the Arizona Coyotes.

The Avs earned the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference after going 2-0-1 in the round robin portion of the league's restart. Arizona upset the Nashville Predators in the play-in tournament to earn the No. 7 seed.

The best of seven series will feature day games for the first four contests, with games five through seven (if necessary) TBD on start time.

The full schedule for the series is as follows:

The @Avalanche's playoff schedule for Round 1 against Arizona:



Game 1: Wed, Aug. 12, 3:30 p.m.

Game 2: Fri, Aug. 14, 12:00 p.m.

Game 3: Sat, Aug. 15, 1:00 p.m.

Game 4: Mon, Aug. 17, 3:30 p.m.

Game 5: Wed, Aug. 19, TBD

Game 6: Fri, Aug. 21, TBD

Game 7: Sun, Aug. 23, TBD#9sports — 9NEWS Sports Denver (@9NEWSSports) August 10, 2020

>> Video above: NBC hockey analyst and former Avs forward Keith Jones likes Colorado's chances in 2020

Colorado made the playoffs in 2020 for the third straight season, losing in the first round to Nashville in 2018 and in the second round to San Jose in 2019.