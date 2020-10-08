Avalanche to play 4 straight day-games to begin 2020 playoffs

EDMONTON, Alberta — The Colorado Avalanche are one of the favorites to win the 2020 Stanley Cup.
That journey will begin on Wednesday afternoon in the NHL's bubble in Edmonton against the Arizona Coyotes.
The Avs earned the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference after going 2-0-1 in the round robin portion of the league's restart. Arizona upset the Nashville Predators in the play-in tournament to earn the No. 7 seed.
The best of seven series will feature day games for the first four contests, with games five through seven (if necessary) TBD on start time.
The full schedule for the series is as follows:
>> Video above: NBC hockey analyst and former Avs forward Keith Jones likes Colorado's chances in 2020
Colorado made the playoffs in 2020 for the third straight season, losing in the first round to Nashville in 2018 and in the second round to San Jose in 2019.
The Avalanche last won the Stanley Cup in 2001 and also claimed it in their first season in Colorado in 1996.