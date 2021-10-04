Avalanche land backup goalie Devan Dubnyk in trade with Sharks

Dubnyk has played in 537 games in his NHL career with the Oilers, Predators, Coyotes, Wild and Sharks.

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche have their backup goalie for a potential Stanley Cup run.

The team announced on Saturday afternoon it had acquired Devan Dubnyk from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenseman Greg Pateryn and a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Dubnyk, a 12-year NHL veteran, has appeared in 537 career games during stints with the Oilers, Predators, Coyotes, Wild and Sharks. He has a career record of 250-204-54, but was just 3-9-2 so far this season with San Jose.

With Philipp Grubauer firmly entrenched as Colorado's starting goalie, Dubnyk will assume a backup role for the Avalanche but provides experience at the position the team desperately needed. With Minnesota from 2014-2020 Dubnyk was second in wins (177) among all NHL goalies.

It was the second trade the Avalanche made ahead of Monday's deadline, with the team re-acquiring defenseman Patrick Nemeth Friday.

Colorado next plays against Anaheim Sunday afternoon.

>>Video above: Mid-season grades for the Colorado Avalanche | Locked On Avalanche

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA 9NEWS.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA 9NEWS.