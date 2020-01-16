AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The Colorado Avalanche, National Hockey League (NHL), and Adidas have unveiled the Avs' jerseys for next month's 2020 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series outdoor game.

The "special-edition ADIZERO Authentic Pro NHL jersey will make their debut on Saturday, Feb. 15 when the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings face off at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy.

The Avs' new jersey "draws inspiration from the Mile High State, and elevates the design into new heights, by looking to the Air Force Academy’s Cadet Chapel and Colorado’s blue skies, eminent landscape and renowned landmarks," according to the NHL.

The jerseys are accented with larger-than-life cresting and striping, specially designed for viewing in a stadium setting.

NHL

The Stadium Series jersey will be available online at Adidas.com, NHLShop.com, and at the Pepsi Center’s Altitude Athletics Store beginning Monday, Jan. 20.

Country music star Sam Hunt is set to perform at the game. Hunt's performance will take place during the first intermission.

Hunt’s Grammy Award-nominated debut album featured four No. 1 singles and five platinum and multi-platinum-selling hits including “Leave the Night On,” “House Party,” “Take Your Time,” “Break Up In A Small Town” and “Make You Miss Me.”

Tickets for the NHL Stadium Series game are available now at Ticketmaster.com.

The game, as well as Hunt's performance, will be televised on 9NEWS at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15.

