'Avalanche deserve the credit': Tampa mayor makes good on Stanley Cup bet

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor wears an Avs jersey and promises to send a few "goodies" to Denver Mayor Michael Hancock after the Colorado Avalanche win the Stanley Cup.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor donned burgundy and blue Wednesday after losing a friendly bet with Denver Mayor Michael Hancock over whose hometown team would win the Stanley Cup.

The Colorado Avalanche denied the Tampa Bay Lightning a third straight title in the Stanley Cup Final and claimed the Cup for themselves for the first time in 21 years.

Ahead of the series, Hancock and Castor exchanged some friendly smack talk on social media and set a wager. Hancock put up some local craft brew and Colorado steaks, while Castor offered up some local "goodies."

And of course, the losing team's mayor wears the winning team's jersey.

In the end, it was Castor who had to pay up.

She and Joe Lopano, the CEO of Tampa International Airport, posted a video to social media in which they wore Avs jerseys while standing under a giant flamingo statue at the airport.

"We are here to congratulate the Colorado Avalanche on winning the Stanley Cup," Castor said. "It was a great series, our Tampa Bay Lightning left everything out there on the ice, but Avalanche deserve the credit and the applause. And after all, a bet is a bet."

The burgundy and blue didn't last long, though. The video ends with Castor and Lopano – who neglected to remove the tag from his jersey – taking off the jerseys to reveal their Lightning apparel underneath.

Watch the full video below:

Castor wasn't the first mayor to have to pay up on a bet with Hancock during the Colorado Avalanche's quest to the Cup.

The Denver mayor made a similar bet with the mayor of Edmonton, Alberta, Amarjeet Sohi, in the Western Conference Final.

Sohi ultimately had to pay up by wearing an Avalanche jersey, saying "A deal's a deal."

