Where to watch the Stanley Cup parade in Denver

DENVER — A Stanley Cup championship parade will march through the streets of Denver for the first time in 21 years on Thursday.

9NEWS will be your home for the parade and rally in downtown Denver throughout the day.

9NEWS will air the Stanley Cup parade and rally on 9NEWS, on 9NEWS.com, and other 9NEWS streaming platform including the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

Live coverage of the celebrations begins at 4:30 a.m. on 9NEWS, continuing through the end of the rally.

Parade

The Stanley Cup parade departs at 10 a.m. from Union Station on 17th Street and Wynkoop Street in downtown Denver.

The parade will continue southeast on 17th Street and turn right on Broadway before ending at Civic Center Park.

Colorado Avalanche players, coaches and management will appear in the parade.

No seating will be allowed along the parade route.

Rally

Entertainment at the celebratory rally begins at 9 a.m. at Civic Center Park in downtown Denver. The parade will not arrive at the rally until after 11 a.m.

The rally will be held on the steps of the Denver City and County Building.

Avalanche players, coaches and management will appear at the rally alongside team owners Stan Kroenke and Josh Kroenke, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, mascot Bernie and the Avalanche Ice Patrol.

Video screens will be positioned on Bannock Street and in Civic Center Park, which will show live shots from the parade and entertainment on the stage. Sign language interpreters will be at the park and open captions will be projected on the video screens.

No seating will be allowed at Civic Center Park.

What to bring

The Avalanche advise fans to bring lots of water, sunscreen, hats, a fully-charged cell phone and their best Colorado Avalanche gear.

What not to bring

Alcohol, marijuana and illegal drugs

Chairs and seating of any kind

Blankets, tarps, beach towels, etc.

Inflatable objects (beach balls, latex balloons, etc.)

Cans and bottles

Grills or propane

Weapons

Umbrellas

Hard case containers (coolers, briefcases, etc.)

Air horns/whistles/vuvuzelas

Animals (except service animals)

Chemicals

Fireworks, smoke bombs, etc.

Large backpacks, suitcases, beach bags, equipment bags, etc.

Drones

Audio/video recording devices (including large cameras & tripods)

Laser pointers

Police/Radio scanners

Skateboards/Rollerblades

Getting to downtown

Parking and traffic will be extremely heavy in downtown Denver on Thursday.

The City of Denver and Regional Transportation District (RTD) encourage the use of public transit to reach the parade and rally.

Riders can check the RTD website to view schedules and use RTD's Trip Planner and Next Ride apps to help plan and navigate the trip.

Many bus routes will be detouring around the parade and rally including routes 0, 1, 6, 8, 9, 10, 15, 15L, 16, 19, 20, 28, 32, 38, 43, 44, 48, 52, 83L.

