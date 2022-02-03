Did Dylan Walczyk qualify for the Olympic freestyle skiing moguls final?

DENVER — Colorado freestyle skier Dylan Walczyk is going to the Winter Olympics moguls final after a Top 10 finish in the first qualifying round on Thursday.
Walczyk, 28, of Blue River, placed 10th and took the last qualifying spot for the finals Saturday. Fellow Team USA member Cole McDonald finished fifth.
Walczyk was born in Rochester, N.Y., and his family moved to Summit County so he could pursue his skiing career. He earned a spot on the U.S. Ski Team in the 2013 season by winning at the U.S. Selections event, according to U.S. Ski and Snowboard.
When is Dylan Walczyk competing at the Olympics?
Thursday, Feb. 3
4:45 a.m. - Men's Freestyle Skiing Moguls Qualifying 1
Watch: USA Network, NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, KUSA Primetime
Saturday, Feb. 5
3 a.m. - Men's Freestyle Skiing Moguls Qualifying 2
Watch: NBCOlympics.com, USA Network, Peacock
4:30 a.m. - Men's Freestyle Skiing Moguls Final
Watch: USA Network, KUSA Daytime, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Rewatch: KUSA Primetime Plus
