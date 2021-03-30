Rapids loan 5 players to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

The Rapids retain the right to recall the players at any point during the MLS regular season.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Rapids have loaned five players to the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC for the 2021 season.

Goalkeeper Abraham Rodriguez, defenders Sebastian Anderson and Michael Edwards, midfielder Philip Mayaka and forward Matt Hundley will play for the USL Championship side Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC this season, the Rapids announced Monday.

Under the terms of the loan agreement, the Rapids added they retain the right to recall the players at any point during the remainder of the MLS regular season, subject to all MLS roster compliance guidelines.

“These loans will give Abe, Seb, Matt, Philip and Mike an opportunity to earn valuable playing time as they look to take the next step in their development,” said Rapids Executive VP & General Manager Pádraig Smith. “All five are young talents with great potential and who we believe can grow into successful players at the top level. This requires consistent playing time, however, so we’re pleased to be able to provide them with the opportunity to gain more experience through our partnership with Switchbacks FC.”

The Rapids begin their 26th MLS season on Saturday, April 17, against FC Dallas in Texas. The Rapids begin play at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Saturday, April 24 for what will be the expansion Austin FC's second-ever MLS match.

Loaned to Switchbacks FC

Abraham Rodriguez

Sebastian Anderson

Michael Edwards

Philip Mayaka

Matt Hundley

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

Colorado Rapids unveil 'Class 5' secondary jersey 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Locked On Podcasts

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.