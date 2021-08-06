Rapids trade Nicolas Benezet to Seattle Sounders FC

Nicolas Benezet joined the Rapids before the 2020 season.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Rapids have traded forward Nicolas Benezet to the Sounders.

The Rapids acquired $50,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from Seattle in exchange for Benezet, the Rapids announced Thursday.

Colorado can acquire an additional $50,000 in GAM from Seattle if certain conditions are met.

Benezet, 30, made 23 appearances and recorded four assists during his time with the Rapids after joining the club ahead of the 2020 season. Benezet also played 45 minutes in the Rapids’ first-round playoff match at Minnesota in November 2020.

"We thank Nico for his contributions to our club and wish him the best in his future endeavors," said Pádraig Smith, Rapids Executive VP & General Manager.

> Above video: Rapids partner with Special Olympics.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Locked On Podcasts

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.