Valor Christian state champion Kindyll Wetta follows family legacy to CU

The 5A girls basketball Player of the Year took her talents to the University of Colorado this season, where her mom Valerie played more than 25 years ago.

BOULDER, Colo. — It wasn't a far flight for a former Valor Christian Eagle to land at her new digs.

"We always want to recruit the best players in Colorado to stay home. Players that can help us win a championship need to come to Colorado and be Buffs," CU Women's Basketball Head Coach JR Payne said. "[Kindyll Wetta] certainly is that player."

Wetta isn't just staying home in Colorado, she's representing her own household with the Buffs. Her mom Valerie (née Johnson) also wore the black and gold in the early 90's for the Hall of Fame coach Ceal Barry.

"We talk about that a lot. It's not only that I'm staying home and get to see my family a lot, but also that my mom went here and played for Ceal Barry, an amazing coach," Wetta said.

Wetta's been committed to Colorado since her sophomore year of high school. Payne said she stood out for being more than just the 5A Basketball Player of the Year.

"We want players who are hardworking, tough, resilient, they excel in the classroom, they excel in the community, they work as hard as they possibly can, and that is Kindyll in a nutshell," Payne said.

Plus, her skills on the court aren't too shabby either. Wetta joins the Buffs as the No. 16 ranked point guard in the nation by ESPN. The four-year letter-winner averaged 10.8 points, 8.4 assists and 6.4 rebounds per game as a senior and finished her four-year varsity career with 13.2 points per game, 5.7 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game.

"That girl has a motor, she does not stop! I'm telling you, when I guard her, she disappears! I'm like, 'where did you go?' and she's at the basket," senior forward Peanut Tuitele said. "She's a really great addition to the team."

Wetta agreed, "I like to go, go, go and that's how I am!"

