DENVER — As winter weather arrives in Colorado and the implementation of Colorado's new traction law begins, commuters are transitioning to either all-season or winter tires. But what tires are considered the best for your type of vehicle during the winter season?

According to the AAA website, winter tires are made for the types of weather we receive in Colorado, but you must take your type of climate into consideration.

What are all-season tires?

All-season tires offer additional traction in winter weather conditions, according to AAA. These are marked with an 'M+S" on the tire's sidewall. Although these tires work well on packed snow and mud, their performance on the ice, slush, or very cold climates isn't guaranteed.

What are dedicated winter tires?

Dedicated winter tires have a "three-peak" mountain and snowflake symbol and make winter driving much safer, according to AAA. Dedicated winter tires can perform better in cold environments compared to all-season tires, AAA says.

How to pick the right tire?

AAA recommends comparing different brands and models before making the purchase. The price of your tire does not imply its quality or performance, AAA says.

Always make sure you have the specifications of your original tires when picking out winter tires:

Diameter

Width

Speed rating

Load index

AAA says to switch out all four tires and make sure they are the same brand and model. Switching just two tires could affect the vehicle's performance and lead to unsafe driving conditions.

AAA also says to maintain the condition of the tires to improve the vehicle's performance and extend the tire's life.

Winter tires help reduce the chance of collision, auto body repair and the quality of driving during the colder months in the year, AAA adds.

