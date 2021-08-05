'Active police situation' closes I-70

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Closures are in place in two locations on Interstate 70 due to an "active police situation," the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said on Twitter Saturday.
The video above is when one killed in crash that closed I-70 for hours in Denver
CSP initially tweeted that they were conducting the investigation on the westbound side of the Eisenhower Tunnel, and that the westbound lanes were closed at that location.
They later said the eastbound lanes at Silverthorne were also closed.
CSP says they're investigating a report of a potential bomb in an SUV.
This is a developing situation. 9NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available.
