DENVER — A man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Denver late Christmas night.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers were at the scene around 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of N. Sheridan Blvd. near 8th Ave. for a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash.

The man was struck and the driver remained on the scene, police said.

Authorities said traffic was redirected due to the crash.

We will continue to update this story as more details become available.

