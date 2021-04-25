x
Colorado ranks high among states most eager to resume international travel

The study surveyed 3,000 U.S. adults regarding travel in 2021, with 50% of respondents open to flying abroad this summer if vaccinated.

Coloradans are itching for an international adventure after being put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A recent study conducted by Sykes ranked the state of Colorado as the fifth-most eager state (including D.C.) to travel internationally in America.

The study collected tweets in February and March of 2021 with mentions of travel, vacation and vaccinations. States were ranked based on these "tweets."

>> Read the full story on the Denver Gazette 

