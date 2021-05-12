United to begin new flights between Denver and Idaho

Twin Falls, Idaho is just a two-hour flight from DIA.

DENVER — Daily nonstop jet service between Denver and southern Idaho is set to launch next month.

United Airlines will offer the new flights between Denver International Airport (DIA) and Twin Falls, Idaho, with flights beginning Wednesday, May 12.

The two-hour route will be operated via United Express aboard SkyWest’s 50-passenger CRJ200 regional aircraft.

“We’re looking forward to the start of these new flights and providing travelers with more options and access to get anywhere they want to go,” said Greg Atkin, managing director of market development for SkyWest Airlines. “We also continue to utilize a multi-layered safety approach onboard every flight, including enhanced cleanings, mandatory face coverings, and more.”

The new service is supported by a U.S. Department of Transportation Small Community Air Service Development Program grant, which assists communities with small non-hub airports like Idaho Falls' Magic Valley Regional Airport to improve their air service.

“I’m really excited about the new United route to Denver,” said Southern Idaho Tourism Executive Director Melissa Barry said. “It will not only open up our region to the East Coast, but Denver itself is one of the top feeder markets generating traffic at VisitSouthIdaho.com, so we’re anticipating a lot of demand will come from that area."

“Twin Falls and Southern Idaho boast some incredibly compelling attractions,” said Shawn Barigar, president and CEO of the Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce. “As home to Shoshone Falls — the Niagara of the West — and several other spectacular falls in the surrounding area, Twin Falls has earned a reputation as the City of Waterfalls. Southern Idaho also has several nationally significant sites, such as City of Rocks National Reserve, which was an important landmark on the Oregon Trail and now attracts climbers from all over the world.”

