2 tornadoes that are part of same Colorado storm system touch down more than 100 miles apart

9NEWS meteorologist Cory Reppenhagen was there for a tornado in Elbert County. Another tornado touched down earlier Friday in Park County.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Two tornadoes touched down Friday morning that were more than a hundred miles apart, but part of the same storm system tracking across Colorado.

The first tornado touched down about 9:20 a.m. in Park County, about three miles north of Antero Reservoir, according to the National Weather Service.

9NEWS viewers shared photos of the tornado, east of US 285 in the South Park area, south of Fairplay.

A couple hours later, 9NEWS meteorologist Cory Reppenhagen caught another tornado on video on the eastern plains, about 12 miles south-southwest of Byers. He said both tornadoes were part of the same storm system.

No damage or injuries have been reported from either tornado.

> The video below is of the tornado on the eastern plains:

Below are photos of the tornado in Park County:

More severe weather coverage from 9NEWS:

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Severe Weather

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.