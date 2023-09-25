Colorado ski area building chairlift for new skiers

The ski area said the Tumbler Lift will provide an alternative for first time, adult skiers.

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. — A new chairlift is being built in southwest Colorado to help first-time skiers.

Wolf Creek Ski Area announced it is constructing a new chairlift called The Tumbler.

An alternative for for first-time, adult skiers, Wolf Creek Ski Area said the lift will allow new skiers to have a sanctuary that offers a relaxed learning environment. The ski area said the fixed grip lift will be 900 feet in length and will seat four riders.

Built next to the ski area's learning center and beginner trail, the new chairlift will have a maximum speed that is half the speed of a normal chairlift and will also have an emphasis on education and lift safety, the ski area said.

Personnel operating the lift will be instructed to educate and help Tumbler riders. Operators will also help guests become familiar with a chairlift thus helping riders learn how to safely ride and be comfortable on a chairlift.

Located in southwest Colorado near Pagosa Springs and South Fork, Wolf Creek Ski Area said its beginner lift ticket will now include use of the Tumbler Lift.

