Boulder opens temporary warming center for people experiencing homelessness

BOULDER, Colo. — The city of Boulder will open an emergency warming center for people experiencing homelessness due to frigid temperatures and COVID-19 protocols restricting facility use, the city announced Monday.
The warming center will be housed at the West Age Well Center at 909 Arapahoe Avenue in Boulder from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26.
High temperatures will remain in the teens for most of Colorado on Monday. High temperatures along the Front Range will return to the upper 50s and low 60s by the end of the week.
The city said the shelter will be supported by COVID-19 Recovery Center (CRC), Municipal Court Navigators and City of Boulder Housing and Human Service Department staff.
Guests will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before entering the center and will be required to wear a facial covering and maintain social distance.
People exiting Boulder Shelter for the Homeless from last night’s service were informed of about the warming center and about other resources available to them, the city said Monday.
