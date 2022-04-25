Denver likely to have its first snow-less April since 2002

It's all a part of Denver's exceptionally dry and windy April to-date, with little relief in sight.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — It's one of those weird quirks about Denver weather that's been noticeably absent so far this April.

For the first time in two decades, Denver is a near-lock to finish with its first snow-free April. With no snow (and warm temperatures) in the forecast for the rest of this week, it's essentially a given that Denver will finish without any measurable snowfall this April.

That could also mean Denver finishes with its shortest snow season on record.

April, on average, is one of Denver's snowiest months of the year: The city averages close to nine inches of snow each April, making it Denver's second-snowiest month of the year on average (behind only March).

However, a persistently dry and windy pattern has not only kept snow away from the city; it's also kept us exceptionally dry as well.

If Denver doesn't receive any additional rain or snow this week, it'll finish with a paltry 0.01" of total precipitation this month, and it'd also mark the city's driest April on record.

Those statistics are based on official observations at Denver's official climate site at Denver International Airport.

On the positive side, there is a chance for a few light rain showers on Friday night and/or Saturday morning in Denver, which could potentially nudge up precipitation totals just enough to avoid being the driest April record.