Freezing rain, snow create slick road conditions across Front Range

With road temperatures below freezing, drivers should be prepared for hazardous driving conditions across the I-25 corridor.

DENVER — A cold front arrived Wednesday morning in Colorado bringing chilly temperatures, freezing drizzle and light snow, leading to hazardous road conditions in some areas of the state.

Fog, freezing drizzle and snow flurries will continue throughout the day before switching over to snow during the evening commute.

The City of Boulder and City of Loveland each when on Accident Alert Wednesday morning.

Police in Boulder and Loveland said that if drivers are involved in an accident and no one is injured, they should not call for police. Drivers should exchange information with the other driver, report the incident to the insurance company, and then file a police report later. However, if any of the drivers involved in the accident cannot produce evidence of insurance, drivers should call 911.

Colorado will warm up slightly on Thursday when skies go partly sunny, however highs will only be in the upper 30s. Another chance for snow arrives early Friday into Friday night before clearing out Saturday. Colorado will catch a little break on Sunday as we’ll have mostly sunny skies and a high pushing into the 50s.

Keep up with the latest road conditions here:

Colorado chain and traction laws

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) urged travelers to be aware of chain and traction law codes before heading out on the roadway:

Code 18/Commercial Chain Law: Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law.

Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law. Code 15/Passenger Traction Law: All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires.

All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires. Code 16/Passenger Chain Law: All passenger vehicles need chains, except for 4WD and AWD vehicles with all-weather tires with 3/16-inch tread depth.

9NEWS Traffic Map

Live radar

