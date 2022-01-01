9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: April 29 — May 1

Supercross, alpacas and the circus come to the Mile High City, Elitch Gardens opens for the season and baseball is back on Blake Street.

COLORADO, USA — There is so much to do in Colorado this weekend we couldn't pick just nine things to do. On this final weekend of April, annual events return in Karval and Palisade, plus Elitch Gardens Theme Park is back for summer and Monster Energy AMA Supercross soars into Empower Field at Mile High.

No matter where you live in Colorado, there's a unique experience waiting for you this weekend. Have a great weekend!

Elitch Gardens

DENVER — Prepare yourself for funnel cakes and teacup rides: Colorado's largest theme park opens on Saturday, April 30. Elitch Gardens Theme Park, which has been going strong in Denver since 1890, has prepared for summer by ordering more than 100,000 souvenir cups, 200,000 stuffed animals and planting 7,200 pansies. Season passes, which pay for themselves after two visits, are $74.99 and on sale at ElitchGardens.com.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

DENVER — Monster Energy AMA Supercross will race at Empower Field at Mile High for the first time since 2019 on Saturday, April 30. The event brings together elite athletes to compete in the world’s most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing series. Eli Tomac can clinch the 450SX Class title in his home state with a 14th place or better finish. Tickets for the Colorado event are on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

Mountain Plover Festival

KARVAL — Bird watchers will travel to a tiny Colorado town this weekend to spot a super rare bird. The Mountain Plover Festival is back from Friday, April 29 through Sunday, May 1, after being canceled the past two years. Karval, an eastern Colorado town of 35 people, invites adventurous and bird-loving individuals to the unique festival in one of North America’s largest breeding grounds of the elusive mountain plover.

Unlike a typical festival, the Mountain Plover Festival gets attendees involved in an intense way. The entire festival boards buses at 6 a.m. and heads out to public and private land to see Native American ruins, one-room school houses, historic ranches, lots of wildlife and to search for the elusive little bird.

Great Western Alpaca Show

DENVER — The Great Western Alpaca Show is ready to bring hundreds of alpacas, alpaca enthusiasts and fiber art enthusiasts to Denver this weekend. The 2022 show at the National Western Stock Show Complex runs from Friday, April 29 to Sunday, May 1 and promises to be bigger than ever. The show features alpacas in show ring competition, farm displays, alpaca selfies and vender booths selling the latest in alpaca fashions and hand-crafted items. Admission to the Great Western Alpaca Show is free and parking is $10.

Cirque Italia Water Circus

AURORA — Cirque Italia is back in Colorado and under the big top at Town Center at Aurora. The Cirque Italia water circus features innovative human talents, performing the most daring acts with a throwback 1950s theme. There will be photo opportunities and meet and greets with the performers during intermission. The two-hour circus runs from Thursday, April 28 through Sunday, May 8.

Denver Travel and Adventure Show

DENVER — “America’s Favorite Travel Show” returns to the Colorado Convention Center this Saturday and Sunday. Guests can explore hundreds of vacation options, learn about new destinations around the globe, plan face-to-face with hundreds of travel experts, meet travel celebrities Peter Greenberg, Andrew McCarthy and Patricia Schultz, attend educational seminars and enjoy show-only travel discounts. To see a complete event schedule or to purchase tickets, visit TravelShows.com.

Monster Jam

COLORADO SPRINGS — Monster Jam is back for another weekend in Colorado. Monster Jam brings fans to the edge of their seats with adrenaline-charged, high-flying, four-wheel excitement for the entire family. Earthshaker, Jailbird, Jurassic Attack, Megalodon, Nitro Menace, Rockwell Red, Scooby-Doo the one-and-only Grave Digger will hold four shows at the Broadmoor World Arena from Friday, April 29 to Sunday, May 1. Tickets start at $20 at BroadmoorWorldArena.com.

Oddity & Bizarre Expo

COLORADO SPRINGS — The weird, unusual and bizarre will be featured at this weekend’s Oddity & Bizarre Expo in Colorado Springs. The show has everything from morbid taxidermy, bizarre art, creepy dolls, steampunk items, odd décor, palm readers and more. The expo takes place Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1 at the Colorado Springs Event Center. Grab your tickets at OddityAndBizarreExpo.com.

Garden of the Gods Motorless Morning

COLORADO SPRINGS — Saturday, April 30 is a Motorless Morning at Garden of the Gods. All of the park will be closed to motor vehicles from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. for a unique opportunity to connect with the sounds and feelings of nature. As always, the park is free and open to the public.

Stegosaurus Day

MORRISON — Morrison Natural History Museum will host Stegosaurus Day on Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with with booths from Colorado School of Mines, Dinosaur Ridge, and Lamb Spring Archeological Preserve. Morrison is where the world's first Stegosaurus fossils were excavated back in 1877 by School of Mines professor Arthur Lakes on what is now known as Dinosaur Ridge. Some of those bones are on display at Morrison Natural History Museum.

Colorado National Speedway

DACANO — Race fans, rejoice! Colorado National Speedway begins its 2022 season Saturday night. Located just north of Denver along I-25, Colorado National Speedway is a 3/8-mile paved oval track that features fierce short-track competition. Saturday nights at CNS are family-friendly, highly-entertaining and affordable. Practice starts at 2:30 p.m. and racing starts at 6:30 p.m. with Super Late Model, Grand American Modified, Super Stock and Figure 8 races on the schedule. If you don't know what that all means, don't worry. You'll love it. Tickets are available at ColoradoSpeedway.com.

Colorado Rockies vs. Cincinnati Reds

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies are back in town. The Rockies host the Cincinnati Reds for three games beginning Friday, April 29. A series with the Washington Nationals begins Tuesday, May 3. Grab the peanuts and cracker jack and visit the ball park this weekend. Rockies.com/Tickets has the best seats at Coors Field.

Denver Record Collectors Expo

NORTHGLENN — One of the Rocky Mountain region’s premier music collectors shows is set for Sunday, May 1 in Northglenn. The Denver Record Collectors Expo, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Delta by Marriott, will have over 40 dealers selling difficult-to-find CDs, LPs, 45s, posters, memorabilia and more. The show isn’t just for hardcore collectors, but fans of music and memorabilia with nearly 100 display tables anticipated.

Día del Niño at Denver Museum of Nature & Science

DENVER — Admission to the Denver Museum of Nature & Science is free on Sunday, May 1. The museum’s 9th annual Día del Niño celebration will include multicultural music and dance performances, face painting and crafts. The celebration will also include performances by Los Chinelos, the Colorado Asian Cultural Center, Cleo Parker Robinson Dance and Music. Additional activities include CaveSim and Face Painting with Payesita Pelatita. Reserve your free tickets online at DMNS.org.

Día del Niño at WOW! Children’s Museum

LAFAYETTE — WOW! Children’s Museum’s annual Día del Niño is set for Saturday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The event will feature bilingual storytimes, a performance by the Colorado Youth Mariachi Program, free shave ice from Kona Ice and more. Admission is free all day, though capacity may be limited.

Outdoor Heritage Day

PALISADE — Soak in springtime on the Western Slope with the family. The annual Outdoor Heritage Day at Palisade's Riverbend Park features free, fun activities including fishing, archery, climbing, firearms safety, boating, wildlife viewing and more. Outdoor Heritage Day will be held on Saturday, April 30 from 10a.m. to 2 p.m.

Colorado Potters Guild Sale

ENGLEWOOD — The bi-annual Colorado Potters Guild Sale runs Thursday, April 28 through Saturday, April 30. The event at First Plymouth Congregational Church offers pottery, home décor, jewelry, and garden art all made the guild's members. Attendees can browse thousands of unique, locally made pieces of ceramic art and meet the makers too. Admission is free.

Colorado Marathon, Half, 10K, 5K

FORT COLLINS — The hardiest Colorado runners will be in Fort Collins on Sunday, May 1 for the Colorado Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K and 5K. Registration for the races can be completed at COMarathon.com.

Five Star 5K and Wellness Festival

BRIGHTON — The annual Five Star 5K, Run/Walk/Roll and Wellness Fair is Saturday, April 30 at Riverdale Regional Park. The event is an opportunity for the Five Star District to come together with a DJ, food, door prizes, family activities and a special guest appearance.

Walk to End MS

PUEBLO — Walk to End MS, which aims to bring a community of passionate people together to end MS forever, returns to Pueblo this April weekend. The one-mile or three-mile walk begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 30 at the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk. On-site registration begins at 8 a.m. or online at NationalMSSociety.org.

Colorado Governor's Art Show

LOVELAND — The 31st annual Governor’s Art Show & Sale is now open for a month-long exhibit at the Loveland Museum with both in-person and online fine art sales. Recognized as one of the largest juried fine art shows to exclusively feature Colorado artists, this year 60 of the state’s most talented artists will be showcased, including one Legacy Artist. Find the perfect new piece for your art collection, add a statement piece to your home décor, or select a special gift for friends or family – all while supporting Colorado’s finest artists.

The Art of Banksy

DENVER — The largest touring exhibition of authentic Banksy artworks in the world has arrived in the Mile High City. "The Art of Banksy" features more than 100 original Banksy works from private collectors across the globe. The exhibition at the Denver Sports Castle offers the rare opportunity to view authenticated and certified Banksy artworks rarely seen by the general public. Tickets are on sale at BanksyExhibit.com.

Jurassic World: The Exhibition

DENVER — Fans of the "Jurassic Park" franchise can now experience its dinosaurs in a new family-friendly show. "Jurassic World: The Exhibition" is now open at the new Stockyards Event Center of the National Western Center.

An immersive 20,000-square-foot experience based on one of the biggest blockbusters in cinema history, "Jurassic World: The Exhibition" has become a global success with more than three million visitors since 2016. Exhibition visitors walk through the world-famous Jurassic World gates, encounter life-sized dinosaurs and explore richly themed environments. Tickets for the Denver run are on sale at JurassicWorldExhibition.com.

Choir Boy

DENVER — The coming-of-age drama "Choir Boy" is the newest production from the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA). Created by Oscar-winning "Moonlight" screenwriter Tarell Alvin McCraney, "Choir Boy" features uplifting gospel music and electrifying dance routines. The drama "will inspire you to raise your voice and cheer as one student boldly stands up to the traditions that seek to silence him." "Choir Boy" plays through Sunday, May 29 at the Kilstrom Theatre. For tickets and showtimes, visit DenverCenter.org.

9Health Fair

COLORADO — There are many reasons to attend a 9Health Fair this weekend. You can learn more about you, take advantage of free and low-cost health screenings, and talk to several medical professionals. Register in advance or just show up, doesn’t matter to us! We just hope to see you there. Either way, isn’t it time you make your health a priority? Find a fair near you at 9Health365.org.

Movies this weekend

"Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" has fallen from atop the box office thanks to a trio of well-received original movies: "The Bad Guys," "The Northman," and "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent." Only the new Liam Neeson action film "Memory" opens this weekend before another Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster arrives next weekend.

New movies this weekend

Memory

Last weekend's box office

The Bad Guys — $24 million Sonic the Hedgehog 2 — $15.7 million Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore — $14 million The Northman — $12.3 million The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent — $7.1 million Everything Everywhere All at Once — $5.4 million The Lost City — $4.3 million Father Stu — $3.3 million Morbius — $2.3 million Ambulance — $1.7 million

Do you know of a cool, fun Colorado festival, fair, expo, concert or event you think we ought to mention in this week's 9Things or in the future? Send it to alexander.kirk@9news.com.

Have a wonderful weekend!





