Eric Clapton announces Denver concert

The new shows will be Clapton’s only North American dates this year.

DENVER — Eric Clapton will return to the Centennial State later this year.

The guitar icon announced Monday a limited series of concert dates across North America in September.

The five concerts in Denver, Pittsburgh, Toronto, St. Louis and Minneapolis will be Clapton’s only North American dates for 2023.

Clapton’s band for these shows will include Doyle Bramhall II, Paul Carrack, Nathan East, Sonny Emory, and Chris Stainton with Sharon White and Katie Kissoon on backing vocals.

Clapton will perform at Ball Arena in Denver on Saturday, Sept. 16, with support from Jimmie Vaughan.

Ticket presales begin Tuesday, March 28, at 10 a.m. with the public onsale starting Friday, March 31, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

NEW SHOW DATES ANNOUNCED!



9/8/23 - Pittsburgh, PA

9/10/23 - Toronto, ON

9/12/23 - St. Louis, MO

9/14/23 - St. Paul, MN

9/16/23 - Denver, CO



Tickets go on sale this Friday, 3/31 at 10am local pic.twitter.com/Lf9ybYIM4n — Eric Clapton (@EricClapton) March 27, 2023

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion. Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

