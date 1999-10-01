Five Finger Death Punch to play Denver's Ball Arena

Five Finger Death Punch and Megadeth will play over 30 concerts on the new tour.

DENVER — Platinum-selling rock band Five Finger Death Punch will return to the Centennial State in 2022.

Five Finger Death Punch has announced its upcoming 2022 North American headlining tour will make a Denver stop at Ball Arena on Friday, Oct. 14.

The band will be joined on tour by rock icons Megadeth, with additional support from The HU, and Fire From The Gods. The tour will span over 30 dates and will end Oct. 15 in Salt Lake City.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m. local time at FiveFingerDeathPunch.com.

Five Finger Death Punch is also launching a new fan club. Fan club members will have exclusive first access to presale tickets before anyone else. The Fan Club is available as a stand-alone app in the Apple, Android and Google Play app stores.

The band's 2020 album "F8" produced four No. 1 singles with “Inside Out,” “A Little Bit Off,” “Living The Dream,” and “Darkness Settles In.”

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH TOUR

Fri Aug 19 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sat Aug 20 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 23 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 24 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sat Aug 27 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Tue Aug 30 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Thu Sep 1 – Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Fri Sep 2 – Houston, TX –The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Tue Sep 6 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Wed Sep 7 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Fri Sep 9 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sat Sep 10 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Mon Sep 12 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Wed Sep 14 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Thu Sep 15 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion

Sat Sep 17 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

Sun Sep 18 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Tue Sep 20 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Wed Sep 21 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Fri Sep 23 – Scranton, PA – Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Sat Sep 24 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Tue Sep 27 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Wed Sep 28 –Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Fri Sep 30 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Sat Oct 1 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Tue Oct 4 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Wed Oct 5 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Fri Oct 7 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Sat Oct 8 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Mon Oct 10 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Wed Oct 12 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Fri Oct 14 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sat Oct 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

We’re finally heading back out on tour with @Megadeth @TheHuOfficial & @firefromthegods!

On sale April 15th at 10am local



Join the new Death Punch Fan Club and get exclusive access to tix starting today at 10am

You can access & join on the web too! - https://t.co/SQtIeSujpt pic.twitter.com/E0CNpnGgaL — Five Finger Death Punch (@FFDP) April 12, 2022

