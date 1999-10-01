Five Finger Death Punch to play Denver's Ball Arena

DENVER — Platinum-selling rock band Five Finger Death Punch will return to the Centennial State in 2022.
Five Finger Death Punch has announced its upcoming 2022 North American headlining tour will make a Denver stop at Ball Arena on Friday, Oct. 14.
The band will be joined on tour by rock icons Megadeth, with additional support from The HU, and Fire From The Gods. The tour will span over 30 dates and will end Oct. 15 in Salt Lake City.
Tickets go on sale starting Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m. local time at FiveFingerDeathPunch.com.
Five Finger Death Punch is also launching a new fan club. Fan club members will have exclusive first access to presale tickets before anyone else. The Fan Club is available as a stand-alone app in the Apple, Android and Google Play app stores.
The band's 2020 album "F8" produced four No. 1 singles with “Inside Out,” “A Little Bit Off,” “Living The Dream,” and “Darkness Settles In.”
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH TOUR
- Fri Aug 19 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
- Sat Aug 20 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
- Tue Aug 23 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Wed Aug 24 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
- Fri Aug 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
- Sat Aug 27 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
- Tue Aug 30 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
- Thu Sep 1 – Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
- Fri Sep 2 – Houston, TX –The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Tue Sep 6 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
- Wed Sep 7 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- Fri Sep 9 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
- Sat Sep 10 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
- Mon Sep 12 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- Wed Sep 14 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
- Thu Sep 15 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion
- Sat Sep 17 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater
- Sun Sep 18 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
- Tue Sep 20 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
- Wed Sep 21 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
- Fri Sep 23 – Scranton, PA – Pavilion at Montage Mountain
- Sat Sep 24 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
- Tue Sep 27 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
- Wed Sep 28 –Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
- Fri Sep 30 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
- Sat Oct 1 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
- Tue Oct 4 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
- Wed Oct 5 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Fri Oct 7 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- Sat Oct 8 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
- Mon Oct 10 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- Wed Oct 12 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
- Fri Oct 14 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Sat Oct 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.
Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.
