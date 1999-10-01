Gorillaz headed to Colorado: What you need to know

Damon Albarn and a 14-piece Gorillaz live band will perform in Colorado this autumn.

DENVER — The Gorillaz' first North American tour since 2018 will visit 21 cities this autumn, concert promoter Live Nation announced Monday.

The world’s most successful virtual act will be brought to life by Damon Albarn and a 14-piece Gorillaz live band. Live Nation said the tour will be aided and abetted by a varying cast of guest performers.

The tour, which launches in Vancouver in September, includes a Denver stop at Ball Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

EarthGang will provide support at the Colorado concert.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

Since its debut in 1998, the English virtual band has sold over 25 million records with hits that include “Clint Eastwood” and “Feel Good Inc.”

The Gorillaz have been recognized by The Guinness Book Of World Records as the planet’s Most Successful Virtual Act.

Gorillaz 2022 Tour

Sun Sep 11 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Mon Sep 12 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Sep 14 – Portland, OR –Moda Center

Sat Sep 17 – Las Vegas, NV – Life is Beautiful Festival

Mon Sep 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

Wed Sep 21 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Fri Sep 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Mon Sep 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Wed Sep 28 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Sep 30 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat Oct 01 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Mon Oct 03 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Oct 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Thu Oct 06 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Oct 08 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Tue Oct 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Oct 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri Oct 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

Mon Oct 17 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Wed Oct 19 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater

Fri Oct 21 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Sun Oct 23 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

