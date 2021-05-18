Stadium concerts return to Colorado with Fall Out Boy, Green Day, Weezer

"The Hella Mega Tour" will visit Colorado in August.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Three of rock music's biggest acts are teaming for a stadium tour that will visit the Centennial State this summer.

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer will bring "The Hella Mega Tour" to Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.

The concert was originally scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2020 but was postponed until this summer due to the pandemic. Tickets for the 2020 concert will be honored on the new date.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

The Hella Mega Tour will launch July 24 in Dallas. The tour will play baseball and football stadiums across the United States into September.

US, it's the moment you've all been waiting for. The 2021 #HellaMegaTour is going down this summer, with a few date changes along the way...https://t.co/SgfTswSC50 pic.twitter.com/x1RP4BdhN0 — Hella Mega (@HellaMegaTour) May 17, 2021

"Father Of All…," Green Day's thirteenth studio album, was released in February 2020. Fall Out Boy's "Greatest Hits: Believers Never Die - Volume Two" was released in November 2019. Weezer's fifteenth studio album — "Van Weezer" — was released on May 7, 2021.

When first announced in 2019, promoters said The Hella Mega Tour would be presented by Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Concert-goers are expected to see and experience the brand's newest motorcycles, including the fully-electric LiveWire and electric bicycles.

“Harley-Davidson and rock & roll have been synonymous throughout history,” said Neil Grimmer, President of Brand for the Harley-Davidson Motor Company. “So it’s only natural for Harley to present the most epic, full throttle rock tour in history!”

