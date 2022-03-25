Imagine Dragons, Macklemore announce Colorado stadium concert

Imagine Dragons has sold 49 million albums and remain one of the best-selling rock bands.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Imagine Dragons has announced 20 new shows on the "Mercury World Tour."

The Grammy Award-winning rock band will make a stop at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.

Macklemore and Kings Elliott will also appear at the Denver concert.

General tickets for the show go on sale starting Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

Verizon will offer an exclusive presale for the tour in the U.S through the customer loyalty program Verizon Up. Members will have first access to purchase presale tickets beginning Monday, March 28 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, March 31 at 10 p.m.

Imagine Dragons' summer North American tour celebrates the release of the band's latest album, "Mercury – Act 1."

MERCURY WORLD TOUR DATES

Sun Apr 10 – Victoria, BC – Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre +

Wed Apr 13 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place +

Fri Apr 15 – Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome +

Sun Apr 17 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre +

Tue Apr 19 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre +

Fri Apr 22 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre +

Sun Apr 24 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens +

Tue Apr 26 – Quebec City, QC– Centre Videotron +

Thu Apr 28 – Moncton, NB – Avenir Centre +

Sun May 01 – Quebec City, QC – Centre Videotron +

Tue May 03 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell +

Wed May 04 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell +

Fri Aug 05 – Salt Lake City, UT – Rice-Eccles Stadium* ^!

Sun Aug 07 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater* ^!

Tue Aug 09 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center* ^!

Fri Aug 12 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium* ^!

Sun Aug 14 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live* ^!

Tue Aug 16 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion* ^!

Thu Aug 18 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center* ^!

Sat Aug 20 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park* ^!

Mon Aug 22 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre* ^!

Wed Aug 24 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre* ^!

Fri Aug 26 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL* ^!

Sun Aug 28 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center* ^!

Tue Aug 30 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre* ^!

Thu Sep 01 – Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman* ^!

Sat Sep 03 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion*!

Mon Sep 05 – Commerce City, CO – DICK'S Sporting Goods Park* ^!

Thu Sep 08 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre* ^!

Sat Sep 10 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium* ^!

Tue Sep 13 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre* ^!

Thu Sep 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium* ^! *New Dates +With support from AVIV ^With support from Maclemore ! With support from Kings Elliot



