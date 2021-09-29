Judas Priest postpones Colorado concert after guitarist hospitalized

Judas Priest's 50th anniversary concert in Denver was first announced in February 2020.

DENVER — Judas Priest has postponed their concert at the Mission Ballroom in Denver scheduled for Wednesday night.

The postponement is due to "major medical heart condition issues" which have landed Richie Faulkner, guitarist of the heavy metal band, in the hospital, according to concert promoter AEG Presents.

The medical issue has caused the postponement of the rest of the band's 50th anniversary tour as well.

"It is with deep regret that we have to postpone the rest of our U.S. tour," said the band in a statement. "Richie has major medical heart condition issues which have landed him in the hospital where he is being treated. In the meantime we are all sending love to our falcon to wish him a speedy recovery."

"As soon as we have any updates from his doctors on when we can reschedule the dates we will of course announce them. Tickets will be valid," said the band.

Judas Priest's 50th anniversary tour date in Denver was first announced in February 2020 and was originally scheduled for October 2020. That concert was later moved to September 2021.

This isn't the first medical issue that has sidelined Judas Priest.

The rock band canceled a concert at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs in June 2019 after lead vocalist Rob Halford suffered a bout of bronchitis.

