Live Nation offering $20 tickets to 1,000 concerts

DENVER — Live Nation is celebrating the return of live music by offering fans $20 tickets to nearly 1,000 concerts this summer.
Live Nation has announced that for a limited time this week, fans will have access to exclusive $20 tickets to participating shows.
Melissa Etheridge, Coheed and Cambria, Pink Martini and Everclear are among the artists with $20 tickets at Denver's Levitt Pavilion.
The $20 tickets will be available to the general public starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com/returntolive while supplies last.
T-Mobile and Sprint customers can grab early access to the $20 all-in tickets through T-Mobile Tuesdays starting Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Levitt Pavilion: $20 All-In Tickets
- Melissa Etheridge
August 13
- All Day I Dream In The Mile High City w/ Lee Burridge
August 15
- Coheed and Cambria / The Used w/ Meet Me @ The Altar
August 31
- Pink Martini featuring China Forbes
September 8
- Everclear w/ Hoobastank, Living Colour & Wheatus
September 24
RSVP for free concerts at Levitt Pavilion Denver
- Yonder Mountain String Band w/ Head For The Hills
August 5
- The Dip w/ Oh He Dead
August 12
- North Mississippi Allstars
September 16
- Anders Osborne
September 19
- The Secret Sisters
September 23
- Shovels & Rope “The Bare Bones Tour”
October 9
Register for free Levitt Pavilion concerts at LevittDenver.org.
Levitt Pavilion Denver at Ruby Hill Park
