Live Nation offering $20 tickets to 1,000 concerts

Live Nation says it's time to head outside and catch live music with friends, family and loved ones.

DENVER — Live Nation is celebrating the return of live music by offering fans $20 tickets to nearly 1,000 concerts this summer.

Live Nation has announced that for a limited time this week, fans will have access to exclusive $20 tickets to participating shows.

Melissa Etheridge, Coheed and Cambria, Pink Martini and Everclear are among the artists with $20 tickets at Denver's Levitt Pavilion.

The $20 tickets will be available to the general public starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com/returntolive while supplies last.

T-Mobile and Sprint customers can grab early access to the $20 all-in tickets through T-Mobile Tuesdays starting Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Levitt Pavilion: $20 All-In Tickets

Melissa Etheridge

August 13

August 13 All Day I Dream In The Mile High City w/ Lee Burridge

August 15

August 15 Coheed and Cambria / The Used w/ Meet Me @ The Altar

August 31

August 31 Pink Martini featuring China Forbes

September 8

September 8 Everclear w/ Hoobastank, Living Colour & Wheatus

September 24

RSVP for free concerts at Levitt Pavilion Denver

Yonder Mountain String Band w/ Head For The Hills

August 5

August 5 The Dip w/ Oh He Dead

August 12

August 12 North Mississippi Allstars

September 16

September 16 Anders Osborne

September 19

September 19 The Secret Sisters

September 23

September 23 Shovels & Rope “The Bare Bones Tour”

October 9

Register for free Levitt Pavilion concerts at LevittDenver.org.

Levitt Pavilion Denver at Ruby Hill Park 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.