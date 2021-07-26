x
Colorado Music

Live Nation offering $20 tickets to 1,000 concerts

Live Nation says it's time to head outside and catch live music with friends, family and loved ones.

DENVER — Live Nation is celebrating the return of live music by offering fans $20 tickets to nearly 1,000 concerts this summer.

Live Nation has announced that for a limited time this week, fans will have access to exclusive $20 tickets to participating shows.

Melissa Etheridge, Coheed and Cambria, Pink Martini and Everclear are among the artists with $20 tickets at Denver's Levitt Pavilion.

The $20 tickets will be available to the general public starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com/returntolive while supplies last.

T-Mobile and Sprint customers can grab early access to the $20 all-in tickets through T-Mobile Tuesdays starting Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Levitt Pavilion: $20 All-In Tickets

  • Melissa Etheridge
    August 13
  • All Day I Dream In The Mile High City w/ Lee Burridge
    August 15
  • Coheed and Cambria / The Used w/ Meet Me @ The Altar
    August 31
  • Pink Martini featuring China Forbes
    September 8
  • Everclear w/ Hoobastank, Living Colour & Wheatus
    September 24

RSVP for free concerts at Levitt Pavilion Denver  

  • Yonder Mountain String Band w/ Head For The Hills
    August 5
  • The Dip w/ Oh He Dead
    August 12
  • North Mississippi Allstars
    September 16
  • Anders Osborne
    September 19
  • The Secret Sisters
    September 23
  • Shovels & Rope “The Bare Bones Tour”
    October 9

Register for free Levitt Pavilion concerts at LevittDenver.org.

