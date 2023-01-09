Former One Direction star announces Red Rocks concert

The former One Direction musician will bring his world tour to Colorado in 2023.

DENVER — Louis Tomlinson is headed back to the Centennial State.

The One Direction band member will bring his "Faith in the Future World Tour" to Colorado next year.

The world tour will head across North America from May to July before going to Europe from August to November.

The tour will make a stop at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on June 21, 2023.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 11 at 8 a.m. MT at AXS.com.

Thursday, Tomlinson unveiled a taste of his upcoming album with the release of the single "Silver Tongues."

"'Silver Tongues' is probably the song I'm most proud of on the record," Tomlinson said.

The Red Rocks 2023 concert schedule announced so far is steadily growing. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

Louis Tomlinson US/Canada

05.26.2023 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

05.27.2023 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

05.29.2023 – Laval, QC - Place Bell

05.30.2023 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

06.01.2023 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

06.02.2023 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

06.03.2023 – Cincinnati, OH – The ICON Festival Stage

06.06.2023 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! Outdoor

06.07.2023 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

06.09.2023 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

06.10.2023 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

06.13.2023- Milwaukee, WI – BMO Pavilion

06.15.2023 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion

06.16.2023 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

06.17.2023 – Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Stir Cove

06.19.2023 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premier Center

06.21.2023 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

06.24.2023 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

06.26.2023 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

06.27.2023 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Concerts

06.29.2023 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre

06.30.2023 – Los Angeles, CA – The Hollywood Bowl

07.01.2023 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

07.03.2023 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

07.06.2023 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

07.07.2023 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

07.08.2023 – Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

07.11.2023 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

07.13.2023 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood

07.14.2023 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center

07.15.2023 - Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

07.18.2023 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

07.19.2023 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

07.21.2023 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

07.22.2023- Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

07.24.2023 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

07.27.2023 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

07.28.2023 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

07.29.2023 - New York, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

Louis Tomlinson UK/Europe

08.29.2023 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

08.31.2023 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

09.01.2023 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

09.02.2023 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet

09.04.2023 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall

09.05.2023 - Tallinn, Estonia - Saku Arena

09.07.2023 - Riga, Latvia - Arena Riga

09.08.2023 - Kaunas, Lithuania - Zalgiris Arena

09.10.2023 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena

09.11.2023 - Lodsz, Poland - Atlas Arena

09.13.2023 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle

09.14.2023 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Stozice Arena

09.15.2023 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena

09.17.2023 - Bucharest, Romania - Arenele Romane

09.18.2023 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Arena Armeec

09.20.2023 - Athens, Greece - Petras Theater

10.01.2023 - Bilbao, Spain - Bilbao Arena Miribilla

10.03.2023 - Lisbon, Portugal - Altice Arena

10.05.2023 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center

10.06.2023 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

10.08.2023 - Turin, Italy - Palau Alpitour

10.09.2023 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena

10.11.2023 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

10.12.2023 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

10.14.2023 - Paris, France - Accor Arena

10.15.2023 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

10.17.2023 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

10.19.2023 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

10.20.2023 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

10.22.2023 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

10.23.2023 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

11.08.2023 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

11.10.2023 - Sheffield, United Kingdom - Utilita Arena

11.11.2023 - Manchester, United Kingdom - AO Arena

11.12.2023 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - OVO Hydro

11.14.2023 - Brighton, United Kingdom - Brighton Centre

11.15.2023 - Cardiff, United Kingdom - International Arena

11.17.2023 - London, United Kingdom - The O2

11.18.2023 - Birmingham, United Kingdom - Resorts World Arena

