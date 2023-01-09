Former One Direction star announces Red Rocks concert

DENVER — Louis Tomlinson is headed back to the Centennial State.
The One Direction band member will bring his "Faith in the Future World Tour" to Colorado next year.
The world tour will head across North America from May to July before going to Europe from August to November.
The tour will make a stop at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on June 21, 2023.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 11 at 8 a.m. MT at AXS.com.
Thursday, Tomlinson unveiled a taste of his upcoming album with the release of the single "Silver Tongues."
"'Silver Tongues' is probably the song I'm most proud of on the record," Tomlinson said.
The Red Rocks 2023 concert schedule announced so far is steadily growing. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.
RELATED: Who's playing Red Rocks in 2023?
Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.
Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.
Louis Tomlinson US/Canada
- 05.26.2023 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
- 05.27.2023 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
- 05.29.2023 – Laval, QC - Place Bell
- 05.30.2023 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
- 06.01.2023 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
- 06.02.2023 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
- 06.03.2023 – Cincinnati, OH – The ICON Festival Stage
- 06.06.2023 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! Outdoor
- 06.07.2023 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
- 06.09.2023 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park
- 06.10.2023 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
- 06.13.2023- Milwaukee, WI – BMO Pavilion
- 06.15.2023 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion
- 06.16.2023 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
- 06.17.2023 – Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Stir Cove
- 06.19.2023 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premier Center
- 06.21.2023 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- 06.24.2023 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
- 06.26.2023 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
- 06.27.2023 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Concerts
- 06.29.2023 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre
- 06.30.2023 – Los Angeles, CA – The Hollywood Bowl
- 07.01.2023 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
- 07.03.2023 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
- 07.06.2023 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- 07.07.2023 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
- 07.08.2023 – Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- 07.11.2023 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre
- 07.13.2023 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood
- 07.14.2023 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center
- 07.15.2023 - Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
- 07.18.2023 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
- 07.19.2023 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
- 07.21.2023 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
- 07.22.2023- Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
- 07.24.2023 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
- 07.27.2023 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann
- 07.28.2023 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage
- 07.29.2023 - New York, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
Louis Tomlinson UK/Europe
- 08.29.2023 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena
- 08.31.2023 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
- 09.01.2023 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum
- 09.02.2023 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet
- 09.04.2023 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall
- 09.05.2023 - Tallinn, Estonia - Saku Arena
- 09.07.2023 - Riga, Latvia - Arena Riga
- 09.08.2023 - Kaunas, Lithuania - Zalgiris Arena
- 09.10.2023 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena
- 09.11.2023 - Lodsz, Poland - Atlas Arena
- 09.13.2023 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle
- 09.14.2023 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Stozice Arena
- 09.15.2023 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena
- 09.17.2023 - Bucharest, Romania - Arenele Romane
- 09.18.2023 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Arena Armeec
- 09.20.2023 - Athens, Greece - Petras Theater
- 10.01.2023 - Bilbao, Spain - Bilbao Arena Miribilla
- 10.03.2023 - Lisbon, Portugal - Altice Arena
- 10.05.2023 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center
- 10.06.2023 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi
- 10.08.2023 - Turin, Italy - Palau Alpitour
- 10.09.2023 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena
- 10.11.2023 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal
- 10.12.2023 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis
- 10.14.2023 - Paris, France - Accor Arena
- 10.15.2023 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
- 10.17.2023 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
- 10.19.2023 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena
- 10.20.2023 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena
- 10.22.2023 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
- 10.23.2023 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
- 11.08.2023 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
- 11.10.2023 - Sheffield, United Kingdom - Utilita Arena
- 11.11.2023 - Manchester, United Kingdom - AO Arena
- 11.12.2023 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - OVO Hydro
- 11.14.2023 - Brighton, United Kingdom - Brighton Centre
- 11.15.2023 - Cardiff, United Kingdom - International Arena
- 11.17.2023 - London, United Kingdom - The O2
- 11.18.2023 - Birmingham, United Kingdom - Resorts World Arena
