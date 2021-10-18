Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats announce pair of Denver concerts

The hometown heroes will play a RiNo music venue on Dec. 16 and Dec. 17.

DENVER — Denver-based band Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats has announced a pair of concerts in the Mile High City this December.

The band will be joined by Preservation Hall Jazz Band for "The 6th Annual 10th Annual Holiday Shows" at Denver's Mission Ballroom on Thursday, Dec. 16 and Friday, Dec. 17.

Tickets will be on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Ticket prices range from $56 to $100 plus applicable service fees. The concerts will be open only to those 16 and older.

Nathaniel Rateliff fan club and The Marigold Project ticket packages are on sale now online. Fans can submit their ticket request through Wednesday, Oct. 20.

The Marigold Project was a foundation created by Rateliff in 2017. The group supports community and nonprofit organizations working on issues of economic and social justice, according to the Marigold Project website.

.@NRateliff & The Night Sweats return to @missionballroom 12.16 & 12.17 for their 6th Annual, 10th annual holidays shows with very special guests @preshallband.



Fan-Club Lottery + @marigoldproject ticket packages are now on sale —> https://t.co/YapNXAtstm pic.twitter.com/FWqv10Wwmj — Nathaniel Rateliff (@NRateliff) October 18, 2021

The Mission Ballroom, which opened in August 2019, is located along Brighton Boulevard, between 40th and 43rd streets, at North Wynkoop, a new 14-acre mixed-use project in Denver's River North neighborhood.

Built and operated by concert promoter AEG Rocky Mountains, the creators of the Mission Ballroom say their goal was to make it the “best club this town’s ever seen.”

