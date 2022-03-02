Rise Against, The Used team for Levitt Pavilion concert

Denver's Levitt Pavilion is adding ticketed and free concerts to its summer schedule.

DENVER — Rise Against has announced its new summer tour will stop in Colorado.

The rock band will be joined The Used and Senses Fail at Levitt Pavilion Denver on Wednesday, July 27.

Tickets for the all-ages summer concert go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. A ticket presale continues through Friday with the code NOWHEREGENERATION.

"We are beyond excited to announce that we will be touring with our longtime friends and partners in crime, Rise Against!" tweeted The Used.

We are beyond excited to announce that we will be touring with our longtime friends and partners in crime, @riseagainst! Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am local time. pic.twitter.com/sM8Fiw2nZm — The Used (@WeAreTheUsed) February 28, 2022

