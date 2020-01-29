DENVER — "America's Band" is coming back to Colorado.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers The Beach Boys will play two concerts in the Centennial State this August.

The Mike Love-led rock group will take the stage of Denver's Levitt Pavilion on Thursday, Aug. 6 and Grand Junction's Las Colonias Park Amphitheater on Friday, Aug. 7.

Tickets for the concert at Denver's Ruby Hill Park go on sale Friday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Prices range from $54.50 to $79.50 for reserved seating and $30 for general admission lawn.

Grand Junction concert tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com for $99.50 for premier seating, $37.50 for general admission lawn, and lawn 4-packs for $125.

Comprised of Mike Love, Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago, The Beach Boys have sold more than 100 million records worldwide.

Former band members include Brian Wilson, Al Jardine and David Marks.

The Beach Boys are known for dozens of chart toppers including “Surfin’ USA,” “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Rock and Roll Music” and “Kokomo.”

After more than five decades of touring, The Beach Boys have performed more concerts than any major rock band in history, according to concert promoter Emporium Presents.

