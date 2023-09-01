Breckenridge Distillery releases 2 Broncos bourbon blends

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — Two new bourbon blends for orange-and-blue Broncos fans are now available.
The Denver Broncos and Breckenridge Distillery have teamed up to create two limited-edition bourbon blends, as well as a commemorative vodka bottle.
Breckenridge Distillery has signed a multi-year agreement to become the Official Vodka of the Broncos. As such, a limited-edition vodka bottle will depict the Broncos' new "Snowcapped" white alternate helmet.
The company's "Back-to-Back Blend" bourbon bottles commemorate the Broncos' back-to-back Super Bowl wins in 1997 and 1998. The bottles have either an orange or blue label corresponding to the group of Broncos alumni, Denver Broncos Cheerleaders alumni and super fans who blended the batches.
Ed McCaffrey (orange) and Alfred Williams (blue) from the 1998 team are among the alumni who helped craft the blends.
Last week, the Broncos unveiled the new Breckenridge Bourbon Club at Empower Field at Mile High. The "premium experience" features a 9,040 square-foot ground-floor space on the east side of the football stadium.
Members of the Breckenridge Bourbon Club will have exclusive access, all-inclusive food and beverage, complimentary parking, and 100-level stadium bowl seats. The club will receive gameday visits from Broncos alumni, Broncos cheerleaders and mascot Miles.
