Breckenridge Distillery releases 2 Broncos bourbon blends

Orange and blue blends are coming to Broncos Country.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — Two new bourbon blends for orange-and-blue Broncos fans are now available.

The Denver Broncos and Breckenridge Distillery have teamed up to create two limited-edition bourbon blends, as well as a commemorative vodka bottle.

Breckenridge Distillery has signed a multi-year agreement to become the Official Vodka of the Broncos. As such, a limited-edition vodka bottle will depict the Broncos' new "Snowcapped" white alternate helmet.

Looking for the #BroncosBourbon Blends in Colorado? Check out our products page to get these blends delivered to your door in the state.



Learn more: https://t.co/S0T5TN6B55 pic.twitter.com/nwm8PpWtEw — Breckenridge Distillery (@breckdistillery) August 14, 2023

Last week, the Broncos unveiled the new Breckenridge Bourbon Club at Empower Field at Mile High. The "premium experience" features a 9,040 square-foot ground-floor space on the east side of the football stadium.

Members of the Breckenridge Bourbon Club will have exclusive access, all-inclusive food and beverage, complimentary parking, and 100-level stadium bowl seats. The club will receive gameday visits from Broncos alumni, Broncos cheerleaders and mascot Miles.

A look at some new menu items at Empower Field at Mile High 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Mile High Mornings

Breckenridge Bourbon Club 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.