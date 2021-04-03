Here are the in-person races for Colorado runners in 2021

DENVER — Runners across Colorado are eagerly awaiting the return of in-person races after most events were canceled in 2020.
Colorado's largest running event, Denver's Colfax Marathon, has moved to October, however the organization will host the Runners Reunion 5K and 10K on its traditional May weekend.
COVID safety protocols will be in place, including face mask requirements before and after the start/finish line, no spectators, set start times and corrals limited to 25 runners at the start line at City Park.
Races of all lengths are beginning to be added to the schedule of Colorado runners. Here's some of the races scheduled in 2021:
- Sunday, March 7
- Denver
- Washington Park
- Sunday, March 21
- Fort Collins
- Anheuser-Busch Brewery
- Saturday, April 10
- Boulder
- Boulder Reservoir
- Sunday, April 11
- Denver
- Washington Park
- Saturday, April 17
- Aurora
- Aurora Reservoir
- Saturday, April 24
- Colorado Springs
- UCHealth Park
- Sunday, April 25
- Boulder
- Sunday, May 2
- Denver
- Washington Park
- Saturday, May 8
- Larkspur
- Greenland Open Space
- May 15-16
- Denver
- City Park
- Run Colfax will host the Runners Reunion 5K and 10K over its traditional marathon weekend in May.
- June 6
- Denver
- Sloan's Lake Park
- Aug. 14
- Boulder
- Boulder Reservoir
- Oct. 16-17
- Denver
- City Park
- Oct. 24
- Denver
- City Park
- Nov. 20
- Denver
- City Park
- Dec. 19
- Denver
- Washington Park
