Here are the in-person races for Colorado runners in 2021

Ready to start training? There are races of all lengths scheduled across Colorado this year.

DENVER — Runners across Colorado are eagerly awaiting the return of in-person races after most events were canceled in 2020.

Colorado's largest running event, Denver's Colfax Marathon, has moved to October, however the organization will host the Runners Reunion 5K and 10K on its traditional May weekend.

COVID safety protocols will be in place, including face mask requirements before and after the start/finish line, no spectators, set start times and corrals limited to 25 runners at the start line at City Park.

Races of all lengths are beginning to be added to the schedule of Colorado runners. Here's some of the races scheduled in 2021:

Polar Plunge 5K

  • Sunday, March 7
  • Denver
  • Washington Park

Spring Equinox Half Marathon & 4 Mile

  • Sunday, March 21
  • Fort Collins
  • Anheuser-Busch Brewery

Polar Plunge 5K

  • Saturday, April 10
  • Boulder
  • Boulder Reservoir

Donut Dash 5K

  • Sunday, April 11
  • Denver
  • Washington Park

Polar Plunge 5K

  • Saturday, April 17
  • Aurora
  • Aurora Reservoir

Polar Plunge 5K

  • Saturday, April 24
  • Colorado Springs
  • UCHealth Park

Boulderthon

  • Sunday, April 25
  • Boulder

Cinco de Mayo 5K

  • Sunday, May 2
  • Denver
  • Washington Park

Greenland Trail Races

  • Saturday, May 8
  • Larkspur
  • Greenland Open Space

Runners Reunion 5K and 10K

  • May 15-16
  • Denver
  • City Park
  • Run Colfax will host the Runners Reunion 5K and 10K over its traditional marathon weekend in May.

Flamingo Day 5K

  • June 6
  • Denver
  • Sloan's Lake Park

Boulder Rez Marathon

  • Aug. 14
  • Boulder 
  • Boulder Reservoir

Colfax Marathon

  • Oct. 16-17
  • Denver
  • City Park

Day of the Dead 5K

  • Oct. 24
  • Denver
  • City Park

Pumpkin Pie 5K

  • Nov. 20
  • Denver
  • City Park

Christmas Sweater 5K

  • Dec. 19
  • Denver
  • Washington Park

