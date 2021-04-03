Here are the in-person races for Colorado runners in 2021

Ready to start training? There are races of all lengths scheduled across Colorado this year.

DENVER — Runners across Colorado are eagerly awaiting the return of in-person races after most events were canceled in 2020.

Colorado's largest running event, Denver's Colfax Marathon, has moved to October, however the organization will host the Runners Reunion 5K and 10K on its traditional May weekend.

COVID safety protocols will be in place, including face mask requirements before and after the start/finish line, no spectators, set start times and corrals limited to 25 runners at the start line at City Park.

Races of all lengths are beginning to be added to the schedule of Colorado runners. Here's some of the races scheduled in 2021:

Sunday, March 7

Denver

Washington Park

Sunday, March 21

Fort Collins

Anheuser-Busch Brewery

Saturday, April 10

Boulder

Boulder Reservoir

Sunday, April 11

Denver

Washington Park

Saturday, April 17

Aurora

Aurora Reservoir

Saturday, April 24

Colorado Springs

UCHealth Park

Sunday, April 25

Boulder

Sunday, May 2

Denver

Washington Park

Saturday, May 8

Larkspur

Greenland Open Space

May 15-16

Denver

City Park

Run Colfax will host the Runners Reunion 5K and 10K over its traditional marathon weekend in May.

June 6

Denver

Sloan's Lake Park

Aug. 14

Boulder

Boulder Reservoir

Oct. 16-17

Denver

City Park

Oct. 24

Denver

City Park

Nov. 20

Denver

City Park

Dec. 19

Denver

Washington Park

